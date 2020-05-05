Relay For Life – it has become an expected part of spring in Neosho County.
Normally, by this time everyone has participated in Game On For a Cure and Relay Day at Sonic and beginning to see signs of purple windows and yard signs. But obviously this has not been a normal year.
Relay For Life of Neosho County will not be holding its usual overnight party at Neosho County Community College this year. Due to the COVID-19 issues and the desire to keep survivors and volunteers safe and healthy, American Cancer Society has cancelled all physical relay events through June.
“But – we want everyone to know we have not given up the fight!” said longtime co-chairs Sherri Watson and Diana Washburn. “Relayers are NOT quitting! Relays across the nation are finding new and unique ways to celebrate Relay and fight this menace known as cancer. Unfortunately, with the situation we have had to deal with due to COVID-19, ACS is facing a devastating financial shortfall this year. Therefore, they need our help and support more than ever.”
The teams and committee of Neosho County’s Relay For Life invite all to make those donations that would be normally made. Contact any team or committee member to do so or look for the page on Facebook.
“We will not be able to light a candle for every luminary we sell this year or look at that incredible glow all night as we walk the track,” the organizers said. “However, we will recognize those names and do our best to make Relay night something special. We invite you to join us online as we present a ‘virtual’ Relay For Life on June 12, 2020, beginning at 6 pm. We will share memories of Relays past and recognize our sponsors, teams, survivors, and do our best to honor those names that would have lined our track this year.”
The event will be streamed on Relay For Life of Neosho County’s Facebook page and on YouTube.
“We appreciate all of you who support us year after year and as always we are so proud to call Neosho County home for our Relay,” the co-chairs said. “We are blessed with incredibly giving hearts in this area and you have made a world of difference in many lives through the years! Thank you!”
And just for the record – they will be back bigger and better than ever in Relay For Life 2021. And they look forward to working with all again then.
