Biblesta Grand Prize winner

Dr. Arthur Carlson Jr. Grand Prize winner: “He Without Sin” John 8:2-7   Logan Pals 4-H Club, Humboldt.

 Greg Lower

HUMBOLDT — Biblesta returned to Humboldt on Saturday with the 64th annual parade, bean feed and music. Activities began in the morning with the Run for the Son, followed by musical performances in the city square including the Voice of Truth Quartet. Others on stage during the day included pastors Jerry Neeley, Cameron Carter and Matthew Jennings, along with Tim Timmons and Lloyd Houk. 

Vendors and other food tents were also set up around the performance stage. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments