HUMBOLDT — Biblesta returned to Humboldt on Saturday with the 64th annual parade, bean feed and music. Activities began in the morning with the Run for the Son, followed by musical performances in the city square including the Voice of Truth Quartet. Others on stage during the day included pastors Jerry Neeley, Cameron Carter and Matthew Jennings, along with Tim Timmons and Lloyd Houk.
Vendors and other food tents were also set up around the performance stage.
Parade award winners not pictured:
Drama Award: “Second Chance” Deuteronomy 10: 1-3 Faith Assembly Of God Church, Humboldt; Beauty Award: “ My Soul Is Down Cast” Psalms 42: 6-8 Humboldt United Methodist Church; Authenticity Award: “Mary Visits Elizabeth” Luke 1:39-45 St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Humboldt; Spectacular Award: “Jesus At The Temple” Matthew 21: 12-13 First Baptist Church, Humboldt; Walking Entry Award: “Bringing in the Sheaves” Psalms 126: 5-6 St. Joseph Catholic Church, Humboldt; Philip Doty Memorial Award: “Jesus Heals The Sick” Matthew 4:24-25 Poplar Grove Baptist Church, Humboldt.
