USD 413’s decision to cut the position of a second band director has damaged student morale, according to multiple students.
The Royster Middle School band program serves as a pipeline to the Chanute High School program. The programs are currently overseen by a pair of co-directors — Jan Rogers and Mary Waggoner. Rogers announced her retirement plans in January, only to find out a few weeks later that her position will not be filled for the 2022-23 school year. The move is collateral damage from the district’s million-dollar budget shortfall.
Fallout stemming from the decision includes Wednesday’s resignation of Board of Education member Alex Rodriquez. In addition to multiple USD 413 staff members speaking out against the cut, students have also been adversely impacted.
“We’re sad and disappointed,” said CHS sophomore band member Erin Maddy. “I wish that they understood how many students this decision impacts. They say that they are ‘Students First,’ but then they make decisions that negatively impact a wide range of students.”
By all accounts, the band programs have flourished over the past several years.
“It’s disheartening that everything we’ve worked for is just being thrown away,” Maddy said. “It really just makes us feel insignificant.”
Having played trumpet since sixth grade at Royster, Maddy said she’s formed a close bond with her peers through band.
“I’ve never seen the type of community that we have in band anywhere else in the school,” she said, adding that it’s a welcoming place for students who have been spurned in other corners of the school. “We don’t pick on each other; we build each other up. It’s a family.”
Maddy attended Superintendent Kellen Adams’ budget presentation at CHS, where she pressed him on the topic.
“He knows how to answer your question, but not really give you what you want,” she said, noting that his speaking style emulated traits she’s picked up in debate class.
Maddy indicated that Adams and the Board of Education don’t understand the ramifications of the decision.
“It’s going to impact middle school band the most,” she said. “And I don’t think any of the people making these decisions have ever seen sixth-grade band. I know that I haven’t seen them in our band class. So they don’t really know what’s going on. With how big our band is, it’s not a one-person job.”
Maddy said that she has a finger on the pulse of the unfolding controversy and is skeptical that the position will ultimately be filled.
Adams has noted that due to the district’s projected decline in enrollment, they’re facing an additional seven-figure budget shortfall, which will be addressed over a four- to five-year period. Maddy does not believe the second band director position will be filled.
“The consensus with a lot of activities is that if it’s not a sport, it doesn’t get as much credit or recognition,” she said.
CHS Principal Zack Murry submitted a plan to Adams that included shifting music instructor Rebecca Lowder to first-hour CHS band class, while Waggoner fills the void created by Rogers’ retirement.
“It’s going to work for the high school, but it’s not going to work for the middle school,” Maddy said.
Maddy feels that Lowder is a fantastic instructor, but thinks that she should be allowed to focus solely on her vocal students.
“During the band’s busiest time (football season), she has stuff going on — like musicals,” Maddy said. “So I think it’s kind of unfair to her and her students, (and) to the band program and their students.”
CHS senior band member Carson Cuesta also said that he’s disappointed with the district’s decision.
“The last four years have been nothing but growing the band program and teaching our incoming freshmen to be better than we are,” he said. “I think that success is going to be hindered in the future because of the decisions being made.”
Like Maddy, Cuesta was also in attendance for one of Adams’ budget presentations.
“I try to make my voice heard, but it has not been,” he said. “And the voices of other students and our band teachers have not been heard. So that is regrettable.”
Cuesta said he’s grateful for the family-like culture fostered by band.
“Being able to belong to a program that is this successful and this friendly is something that is really important,” he said.
Cuesta had a message for Adams and the BOE regarding future decision-making.
“I’d like to see a second band director in the band room next August,” he said. “That’s the action that I ultimately want.”
Cuesta added that he’s proud of the support shown by the community.
“There’s been a letter to the editor almost every day in (The Tribune), and that’s been really great to read every morning,” he said. “It shows how strong our community support is and how much the community wants us to have a second director.”
Cuesta added that more than 100 students have signed a petition calling for Rogers’ position to be filled. That petition was distributed at the BOE’s March 7 meeting, but not discussed by board members.
