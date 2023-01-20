STU BUTCHER
The Ralph Miller Classic is 51 years old and the game of basketball 132 years old. Here’s how they tie together.
KSN.com reported this week about how James Naismith’s 13 rules changed Kansas forever. This weekend, Chanute High School is wrapping up another Ralph Miller Classic, in honor of the Chanute native who went on to star at the University of Kansas in the mid-1930s.
In 1891, Naismith left his position as Athletic Director of McGill University in Montreal to come to the United States to what is now known as Springfield College, in Massachusetts.
Because New England winters tend to be harsh, the opportunity for outdoor activities is limited. So, he was tasked by the head of Physical Education to come up with a brand-new game that could be played indoors by the students.
James Naismith would come up with the 13 rules that would make up the original game he called Basket Ball. The game spread to YMCAs across the country and became a hit.
Naismith would go on to serve a variety of roles, including the first basketball coach for the University of Kansas. His record is the worst of all KU coaches, amassing a 55-60 record.
What is important though, is that he coached the legendary Phog Allen. Allen, who coached KU Men’s basketball from 1919 to 1956, is considered the “Father of Basketball Coaching.”
The men Phog Allen coached went on to create their own coaching dynasties, all with ties to Kansas beyond their time at KU.
Dutch Lonborg would go on to coach at McPherson College and Washburn College, before moving on to Northwestern, where he spent 23 years as head coach. Halstead native Adolph Rupp, who was a reserve player under Allen, would go on to build the University of Kentucky’s basketball dynasty, coaching for 42 years before being forced to retire.
At Chanute High School, Chanute native Ralph Miller would go on to coach at East High School in Wichita, moving on to coach at Wichita State, Iowa and Oregon State, and amassing a .632 record before retiring in 1989. Emporia native Dean Smith would go on to build his dynasty at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
Smith’s assistant coaches over the years include Larry Brown, who coached the Jayhawks from ‘83-‘88. Brown took over the program from Ted Owen, who had run the program since 1964, when he took over for Dick Harp, who played ball and was assistant coach to Phog Allen. Harp was then Dean Smith’s assistant coach at North Carolina from ‘86-‘89.
Former KU Head Coach Roy Williams was Smith’s assistant coach and took over the North Carolina Tar Heel program after leaving KU in 2003. Bill Self then took over the program.
Basketball isn’t just a Kansas institution; it’s a part of Kansas history as well.
Those original 13 rules are on display at DeBruce Center on the campus of the University of Kansas. KU alumnus David Booth donated the original documents to the university.
From the Tribune archives:
Ralph “Cappy” Miller, born March 9, 1919 in Chanute, earned four letters each in football and track, three in basketball, and one each in golf and tennis at CHS.
While in junior high, Bob Allen (University of Kansas Coach Phog Allen’s son) informed his father that he had just scrimmaged against the finest player he’d ever seen. Chanute High played a game right after Bob Allen’s Lawrence High game. Miller had injured his hip during the first half and Phog, an osteopathic physician, was asked to examine him. Phog fixed him up and Miller scored 26 points in the second half to lead Chanute to the state championship.
Miller was the starting quarterback on the KU football team for three years, where he set school and conference passing records, including five touchdown passes against Washburn during his sophomore season. In track, he held the state low hurdle record. In basketball, he was a three-year starter for Phog Allen, leading KU to the national championship title game in 1940, where the Jayhawks lost to Indiana. After sitting out the 1941 year with a terrible knee injury, he came back in ’42 to lead the Big Six in scoring with 13.4 points per game, taking the Jayhawks to the conference title and to the NCAA tourney, where KU went 1-1. In a game that year against Wichita, Miller scored 30 points, setting the mark for most points ever scored in a Kansas game. Overall, Miller played in 59 basketball games and had a 10.2 scoring average.
On to coaching
In 1941, while sitting out the year with a knee injury, Miller coached basketball at Mt. Oread High School, as a part of his practice teaching. The school was located on the KU campus and was attended mostly by children of KU professors.
Following his graduation from Kansas in 1942 with a degree in physical education, Miller served three years in the US Air Force during World War II and was discharged at the rank of first lieutenant. He played semi-pro football and coached an AAU team, but had no intentions of becoming a coach on a permanent basis. He tried several jobs that didn’t work out. So when Wichita East High School called in February, 1948, Miller began his coaching career where he won 63 of 80 games and a state title in 1951.
He went on to coach at Wichita State University where he compiled a 220-133 record in 14 seasons, and achieved his Master’s degree.
Miller then took over the program at Iowa and finished there with a 95-51 mark in six years, winning two Big Ten titles in 1968 and 1970 and taking the Hawkeyes to the NCAA tournament in 1971.
Miller went to Oregon State in 1971, where he built the Beavers into a West Coast powerhouse. He coached for 19 years, compiling a record of 359-186, including four Pac-10 championships and eight NCAA appearances.
Hall of Fame
In 1988, he became the first active coach ever to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Miller retired in 1989, ended his coaching career with the sixth-most victories for a Division I coach, accumulating a record of 674-370 (64.6 percent).
His teams only had three losing seasons in 38 years as a major college coach.
“If I had to sum up my career, I’d say I was a pretty good teacher,” Miller had said.
Miller died May 15, 2001, at his home at Black Butte Ranch near Corvallis.
