ERIC SPRUILL
Students around the country including Chanute and area schools will begin receiving free meals at schools as early as today following the US Department of Agriculture’s announcement to its extend summer meal program through Dec. 31.
Erie USD 101 Superintendent Troy Damman said no one has to apply for the free meals.
“We were notified this week that the USDA was supporting the school food programs by offering free meals to all students,” he said. “This includes both breakfast and lunch, regardless of income. We are working hard to apply for the program so that all families can take advantage of it. This program was offered to all families throughout the summer and USD 101 was able to hand out many meals to students in our district.”
Humboldt USD 258 announced on its Facebook page that the free meal program will begin today at its schools. The post said that effective Sept. 4, all USD 258 students can receive free breakfast and lunch every school day through Dec. 18, or until the funding runs out. Remote students should call the schools to order meals for pickup each Monday by 8:30 am.
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy and nutritious food,” Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and today, we are extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially.”
Damman said they still encourage families to make applications for the free and reduced lunch program because the district receives at-risk funding for families that are approved.
“Once the USDA funding discontinues, families will need to be preapproved for the free and reduced meal plan or they will have to pay full price for the meals,” he said.
In addition to the free lunch program, Damman said the district received fresh produce weekly from the USDA over the summer.
“We received a semi-load of fresh fruits and vegetables that we handed out to families every week. The USDA has been wonderful in supporting families during this pandemic,” Damman said.
First Baptist Church in Chanute just received one of these trucks and will be handing out boxes today beginning at 9 am. There are no income requirements for the produce and no forms to fill out.
This is possible thanks to the USDA’s Farmers to Families food box program. Since May 15, the USDA has given out 80.6 million boxes of food, and they invoiced another 56,000 boxes for this month.
The program not only helps those in need, but it also assists farmers who have no place to sell their products, and distributors whose workforce have been impacted due to the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses.
To date, the USDA has purchased nearly $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes.
