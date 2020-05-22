Kent Thompson, 9th District Kansas Representative, has filed for re-election.
Thompson, an Allen County Republican, was appointed in 2013 after the death of Ed Bideau and re-elected in 2014, 2015 and 2018. The district includes Chanute and Earlton in Neosho County and the cities of Bassett, Gas, Humboldt, Iola and LaHarpe in Allen County.
Thompson said he has pushed in the Legislature for more local control, a fair and balanced tax system, transparency in government, and reforms to help schools, hospitals, infrastructure and agriculture.
“Our state faces challenging times ahead,” Thompson said. “As Kansas recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, it is more important than ever that we have commonsense leaders who will fight for our rural communities and our Kansas values.”
Thompson was born in Allen County and graduated from Iola High School. He earned a degree in business from Pittsburg State University, is a rancher and operates Thompson Realty and Auction Service in Iola. He and his wife, Susan, have two children and three grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.