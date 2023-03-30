MATT RESNICK
An incident involving the filming of a student with a cell phone in a Chanute High School restroom was confirmed by USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams.
While Adams was unable to reveal all of the details, he said that the phone was confiscated by school administrators and that the district is taking appropriate disciplinary measures. The incident entailed a CHS student illegally filming a transgender student in a girl’s restroom on school premises.
A citizen who spoke at the March Board of Education meeting said that the person in question was her daughter. The speaker, Mary Splechter, was also outspoken against the board’s transgender policy. Splechter was readying to tell the board of the incident regarding her daughter, but had exceeded her five minute public forum time allotment.
When the board adjourned into closed executive session, Splechter continued reading her speech, with opponents of the transgender policy gathered around. Those deeply engaged included School Resource Officer Matt Morgan, whose daughter, a CHS student, had spoken out against the transgender policy last fall.
While Splechter read from the letter she had prepared after the open session had concluded, she noted that one of her children had recently received detention for breaking school policy at the high school.
“She often leaves the school to use the restroom off-grounds. This particular day, she chose to just use the restrooms at school,” read the prepared remarks. “Entering, she encounters a biological male in the bathroom. She proceeds to videotape the situation, instructing said male to leave the restroom as she was uncomfortable with him being in there. ”
Splechter said she received phone calls from both her daughter and a school administrator regarding the incident.
“After receiving a phone call from my daughter and the high school, it was noted that she was the one who broke a cell phone policy by having it out of her locker during school hours and videoing other students in the bathroom,” the comments read.
Splechter noted that her daughter received detention for the alleged transgression.
“While I fully support the decision for punishment for failing to follow the rules, this is what it has come down to for our girls,” she said.
Adams said that the incident is the lone corroborated report he has received regarding the transgender students during the entirety of the school year.
“When I define it as an incident — it’s something that occurred in a bathroom that shouldn’t have,” Adams said, noting that the incident is public knowledge.
Adams has made clear to CHS Principal Zack Murry that he is to keep the superintendent informed of all related issues.
“He and I are in regular communication regarding this,” Adams said, adding that all other previous reports have amounted to conjecture. “As far as fully-founded, verifiable situations, there is only technically one.”
Adams called verifiable and unverifiable complaints a quandary. He also confirmed that there is more than one transgender student enrolled at CHS, a topic that has been open to interpretation based on previous board dialogue.
“It has been a trend for a number of years in our country, and Chanute High School has not been exempt from that,” he said. “So why all of a sudden this year, is it a hot-button issue?”
Adams added that there’s a narrative that ties the complaints to one student.
“There is one student in particular that is kind of at the heart of the conversations that we hear at the board meetings, but we are absolutely sure that we have more than one student that is identifying with the LGBTQ community,” Adams said. “There is more than one student that is going through these challenges. We also have reason to believe that there might be others that simply aren’t as outward from an appearance perspective.”
Adams said this verified incident was an illegal breach of privacy.
“That’s what qualified it as an incident. We’re going to have a discussion with the student and (administer) consequences that are appropriate,” he said. “We need to ensure that anything that was filmed is properly disposed of. That last thing we want is for that to be distributed.”
Adams anticipates that the rhetoric over the issue will be ratcheted up for the upcoming meeting, citing Monday’s school shooting tragedy in Nashville. The alleged shooter was identified as being affiliated with the LGBTQ community, Adams said. During past BOE meetings, public forum speakers have cited incidents involving transgender students that could be perceived as random outliers.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s this issue or others in general, I’m not a fan of using one or two extreme examples, that people try to establish as the norm,” Adams said. “I would argue that these are certainly the exception more than the rule, so I dislike when people use those examples to try to paint a picture that these are normal, everyday occurrences.”
Adams said he believes the issue will remain past his final day with the district on June 30.
“I don’t believe that my departure brings any type of closure to this situation,” he said. “Until specific policy changes occur, not only nationally, but also for our patrons at the local level, there is going to continue to be a contingent that is ready to fight this fight.”
