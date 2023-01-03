The City of Chanute celebrated its 150th birthday on Jan. 1.
On January 1, 1873, the four small cities of Tioga, Alliance, New Chicago and Chicago Junction joined together to form Chanute.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This service applies to you if your subscription has not yet expired on our old site. You will have continued access until your subscription expires; then you will need to purchase an ongoing subscription through our new system. Please contact The Chanute Tribune office at 620-431-4100 if you have any questions
This service is a courtesy for our print subscribers to give them access to our online edition at no additional cost - if you haven't registered on the new site, you must do it now before you do anything else.
The City of Chanute celebrated its 150th birthday on Jan. 1.
On January 1, 1873, the four small cities of Tioga, Alliance, New Chicago and Chicago Junction joined together to form Chanute.
History lesson on Octave Chanute, the city’s namesake:
Octave Chanute platted the town of Lenexa in 1869, four years before Chanute was established. The same year, he cut the ribbon on Kansas City’s Hannibal Bridge. He designed and built that bridge, the first one over the treacherous Missouri River. That bridge made KC the dominant city in the Missouri Valley because now all the trains had to come through KC to cross the river. That bridge is why the Stockyards located in KC (also designed by OC) and those Stockyards are one of the main reasons KC is the “BBQ Capital of the World.”
Thirty years after that bridge/Lenexa/Chanute flurry, he established himself as the world’s expert in flight and aerial navigation. In 1900, Wilbur Wright contacted him for advice and exchanged visits in Dayton and Kitty Hawk, and more than 500 pieces of correspondence. That is why Chanute is depicted, with the Wright Brothers, in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC. He changed southeast Kansas, Lenexa, Kansas City, Mo. and the world.
The above was provided by Bill Nicks, Lenexa, who portrays Chanute as a re-enactor. Nicks is planning to be a part of the 150th year celebration this year and is set to perform at the Chanute Chamber of Commerce annual meeting.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.