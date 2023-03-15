On Sunday, the Chanute Public Library will host “The Harvey Girls: Women’s Roles in Railroads, Kansas, and US History,” a presentation and discussion by Dr. Michaeline Chance-Reay. Members of the community are invited to attend the 2 pm free program. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas and is also part of the 150th Anniversary Celebration of Chanute.

The mythology of the Harvey Girl looms large in Kansas history and across the western United States. The Fred Harvey Company, concessionaire along the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway, offered young women employment opportunities as waitresses and tour guides. These women played a role in the economic and cultural history of Kansas and the American Southwest. This talk includes stories of women employed by the company as well as its founder, Fred Harvey, who lived in Leavenworth and opened his first lunchroom depot along the line in Topeka.

