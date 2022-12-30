Having spent the previous two and a half years navigating the perilous path of the COVID-19 pandemic, USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams hoped that the fall 2022-23 semester would be a clean slate. That was not the case as the district grappled with several issues, including the high-profile transgender bathroom controversy. The issue ushered in a vocal minority of citizens that were outraged by the way the district handled it.
"It was a tough semester in the sense that there were a number of different issues that cropped up," Adams said. "But I don't want those to overshadow what was a really successful semester as well."
Adams pointed to recent recognition of students and staff. Fall semester sports teams and coaches were recognized at December's Board of Education meeting.
Additionally, "Students First" award winners for October and November included staff members Becky Colding, Susan Courter, Rebecca Lowder, Melissa Murakami, James Fritzer, Amanda Clasen, Kim Perentis, Taryn Sigler, Jen Vogel and Hannah Wolf.
"In the 90 or so (instruction) days that we had, there was a lot to be proud of," Adams said.
Adams added that he has been impressed by the district’s recent music concerts. Those included vocal and band performances by Chanute High School, Royster Middle School, and Chanute Elementary School. High school students also performed in the musical “Grease.”
“Those concerts were phenomenal. I’m extremely pleased with our performing arts teachers and some of the great work they’ve done,” he said.
Adams joined in on the fun during the high school’s Dec. 12 winter ensemble concert.
“I was singing at the top of my lungs,” he said.
Adams reserved special recognition for first-year band instructor Andrew Beu.
“He is brand new and has made a profound impact in just one semester,” he said.
Adams also spotlighted second-year vocal instructor Rebecca Lowder. Like Beu, Adams said that Lowder’s impact on students has been undeniable.
“I’m so proud of her, and can just tell she has many great things to come,” he said.
Adams further noted that unlike many school districts, USD 413 has avoided chronic absenteeism among its students and staff.
“Some districts have had to shut down for a period of one, two, three days due to illness, and we were able to avoid that," he said.
Harkening back to the vitriol displayed by members of the public during four of the five fall semester Board of Education meetings, Adams indicated that he’s anticipating more of the same during the spring semester.
“Nothing will surprise us at this point. There is nothing new under the sun,” he said.
During the December BOE meeting, Adams said that the primary objective is to keep the focus where it should be.
“On the things we know we need to get accomplished. Moving the district forward and keeping the focus on students,” he said.
Adams said the general public is more than welcome to voice their input.
“But not let that become what dominates our board meetings, because that’s not what our board meetings were designed for,” he said.
As to the BOE, a staggering five of the seven members are up for re-election in 2023. They include Jeff Caldwell, Cassie Cleaver, Ross Hendrickson, Brad LaRue and Scott McKinney. Hendrickson previously told The Tribune that he will not seek re-election. McKinney, meanwhile, has served on the board for less than a year, but because his seat was vacated less than two years into his predecessor’s term, McKinney must run for re-election in 2023 in order to recapture the seat.
“That’s a lot of potential change,” Adams said.
Editor's note: This article appeared in the monthly 'School Talk' section of the Dec. 30-31 print edition.
