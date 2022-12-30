Having spent the previous two and a half years navigating the perilous path of the COVID-19 pandemic, USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams hoped that the fall 2022-23 semester would be a clean slate. That was not the case as the district grappled with several issues, including the high-profile transgender bathroom controversy. The issue ushered in a vocal minority of citizens that were outraged by the way the district handled it.

