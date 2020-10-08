GREG LOWER
Sometimes small conversations can have the biggest impact.
A Chanute Elementary School first-grader got a first-hand look into city government Wednesday evening.
Gage Stich, 6, wanted to find out what it was like to be mayor and met Wednesday with Chanute mayor Jacob LaRue in the commission chamber of the Memorial Building.
“It was phenomenal,” LaRue said. “I was tickled pink.”
Gage is the son of Justin and Courtney Stich. His mother said he is a fan of the show “Paw Patrol” and a month ago became curious about the mayor character.
“He started asking me questions,” Courtney said, and she offered him a chance to meet LaRue, but Gage became too embarrassed. She also bought him a book about government.
LaRue said Gage’s mother contacted him last week and they came up with a list of prepared questions. LaRue said they discussed mayoral duties, whether he had to go to college to become mayor and how the commission works, but also Transformers and Gage’s younger sister.
“Normal six-year-old questions,” Courtney said.
“It was just an hour of great conversation and learning for both of us,” LaRue said.
He said Gage did not have a particular area of interest, but his curiosity encompassed the entirety of what it is like to be mayor.
Courtney said Gage got excited when she told him about the chance to meet LaRue.
“Do I get to sit where he sits?” he asked.
Gage started asking on Sunday if that day would be the day. When Wednesday came, she said she had never seen him jump out of bed so fast.
“He’s been counting down the days,” she said. “He said last night was the best night of his life.”
