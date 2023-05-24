As a year-end project, Rose Fox’s fourth-grade students set up drink stands in the upper courtyard to demonstrate business to second-grade students. The fourth-graders gave the younger students “cash” to spend at any of the four stands and advertised what they were selling. They asked the second-graders what they wanted and served the top four, which were American fruit punch, pink lemonade, lemonade and “cheery” cherry drink.
Local youth show off entrepreneurial skills
By Greg Lower | greg@chanute.com
Updated
