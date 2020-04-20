Chanute’s junior college has been one of the area centerpieces in the fight against COVID-19.
Neosho County Community College, with the help of Neosho County Emergency Management, has been busy donating essential items since March 24 to healthcare providers, including NCCC’s Ottawa campus and the health department in Lawrence.
Since that date, departments in the college and emergency management have dispensed personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95 face masks, gloves, shoe covers, protective caps, surgical gowns and alcohol cleansing wipes.
These items were readily available thanks to contributions from teaching departments for surgical technicians, nursing, occupational therapy assistants, Allied Health, as well as supplies from athletic training, maintenance facilities, biological sciences and Great Western Dining.
Twentieth-year NCCC Allied Health Director Tracy Rhine, who has been managing the disbursement of supplies with the help of Neosho County Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp, said once the spread of COVID-19 dawned, it was all hands on deck.
“When it first started, I had contacted my boss and Dr. (Brian) Inbody to see if it was okay (to donate) at that time since we weren’t having face-to-face classes and we weren’t using our gloves, masks and gowns, and I knew that some places needed them, especially some of the long-term care facilities,” Rhine said. “I called a couple of healthcare facilities that first week. They were very, very thankful because everybody was trying to order personal protective equipment. And their internal suppliers were not able to provide for them. Everybody has been very thankful and kind about us donating the supplies.”
Within a week of getting the OK to spearhead the project, significant donations transpired. And currently, hundreds of items have been handed out thanks to the help of the department instructors, emergency management and Rhine herself.
She said it was a no-brainer to take the bull by its horns to assist the community.
“I think it’s the utmost importance for the community,” Rhine said. “We are a part of the community and I feel like if we have the supplies, we need to offer it out for the people that are working in the medical field.”
While the season of giving is still in full effect, supplies are running low. On Friday, Rhine ordered boxes of gloves and masks for the college in the event face-to-face learning can resume. Those interested in donating items can contact Rhine at (620) 432-0386.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.