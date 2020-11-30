GREG LOWER
With the start of the traditional holiday shopping season during a global pandemic, retailers nationwide are not sure what to expect for 2020. Chanute store owners share in that uncertainty.
Main Street Chanute handed out all 50 of its shopping bags at the start of Saturday’s Shop Small event, which benefited from clear skies and unseasonably warm temperatures. Main Street Director Ruthann Boatwright said some of the businesses she spoke with said they felt the customer traffic was slightly less this year. Boatwright said she was not surprised, and most of the shoppers she saw wore face masks and were being careful to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Haylee Rutledge of Cardinal Drug said Saturday was definitely a lot busier than Friday. She said Saturday sales were good with a bunch of people in.
Denise Hastings, owner of Merle Norman cosmetics, said sales went really well. She said there was a nice turnout and great support from the customers.
“It was great to see people out,” she said.
Carisa Owens, owner of Yard Sail and Sail On, said both stores were pretty steady Saturday. They were closed Friday, but shoppers were still out Monday.
“A lot of mask wearing, which is fine,” Owens said.
Consignment was open Saturday, but opted out of Friday sales in lieu of 20 days of deals during the season.
Boatwright said organizers planned two extended-hours shopping evenings on Dec. 10 and 17, when participating stores will be open until 8 pm or later.
She urged shoppers to contact or call stores about mail delivery, curbside pickup or other ways available to continue to support local businesses. She said one business offered to open early for concerned shoppers.
