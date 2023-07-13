Colborn’s at Stone Creek is gearing up for its grand opening.
The restaurant, 511 S. Country Club Rd., is opening very soon, said owner and operator Jeromy Colborn.
“After Dalton’s had left and the place was available, Chanute’s our home. It’s the people that we want to serve. It’s our people. It’s our family,” Colborn said.
Colborn looks forward to seeing everyone again at Colborn’s at Stone Creek.
“I’m excited to see all the people again,” he said.
Colborn’s at Stone Creek specializes in home-cooked meals, such as the fried chicken special on Sundays.
“It’s the best fried chicken around by far,” Colborn said. “It’s just a great day. It’s like going to grandma’s after church on Sunday.”
There also will be little plates for people to enjoy. There also will be a full bar.
“We do everything fresh,” he said. “We make our own seasonings and our own sauces. We hand bread everything. Nothing frozen.”
The restaurant is currently hiring, and people can pick up applications at the restaurant.
Colborn said it’s vital to focus on taking care of customers and getting everything right before opening.
“We’re all about service. It’s our top priority,” he said. “So we appreciate everybody’s patience while we get this thing put together to allow us the time to develop what we need to in order to be able to do what we do for everybody.”
Colborn’s at Stone Creek will be open 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.