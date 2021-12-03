Kip Keeley has gone from financial advisor to Chanute High School business and finance instructor in short order.
While he only dabbled in the world of finance, Keeley's transition to the classroom has been a smooth one.
"It starts with building a relationship and having a connection with my students," Keeley said. "I don't really feel like that really takes effect until about this time of the school year. When you start to get comfortable with students and they start to feel comfortable with you."
Keeley's course selection includes personal finance, entrepreneurship, intro to marketing, sports marketing and accounting. His classroom is set up as a computer lab.
"Pretty much every day students are on the computer," Keeley said. "I have my computer projected on the TV, and we're working through assignments together."
Keeley said his curriculum is heavily geared toward project-based learning.
"I only have one class that uses a textbook," he said. "We do a lot of in-class activities, then transition into a project that culminates everything we learned in the unit. We're mostly doing group work, and I'm just kind of facilitating that."
Keeley expects students to be attentive and looking to grow their learning capacity.
"Not necessarily that they ace a test or know everything that we cover throughout a unit," he said, "but that they walk out feeling like they have a purpose in my classroom, and know that they're valued by me and their peers. And that all stems from the culture you create in the classroom and how comfortable they feel."
Keeley noted that his parents influenced his career path, as they were both educators.
"This being my second year, it's cool to look back from this point in the semester to where we were in August," Keeley said. "Just to see how far some of those relationships and connections have come."
Coaching aspirations
After helping to mold one of the most dominant defensive units in Kansas 4A football this season, Keeley said he had a blast as the Blue Comets defensive coordinator during the successful campaign.
"It was fun to see all of the guys buy in more and more, and become closer as a team each week," Keeley said. "Just seeing the progression they made in terms of becoming a closer-knit team. Regardless of wins and losses, it was a lot of fun."
While it's not an immediate objective, Keeley said he envisions becoming a head coach in the high school ranks.
"My goal in coaching is to be a contributor to young kids in their course of life," Keeley said, "and make them better people first, through the platform of football. I feel like right now as an assistant coach, that's where I'm supposed to be."
Hailing from western Kansas, Keeley was a star linebacker at LaCrosse High. He capped his prep career as the Kansas Class 2-1A Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the Shrine Bowl. Keeley was offered scholarships to Pittsburg State University, Fort Hays State University and Emporia State University.
While Pitt State was the top contender, Keeley instead elected to join the Kansas State Wildcats as a preferred walk-on. Keeley red-shirted as a freshman and then held scout team duties as a sophomore.
Despite the lack of playing time, Keeley said it was a memorable experience being a part of Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder's program. Keeley said he soaked up much of the knowledge imparted by Snyder.
"The main thing I took away from Coach Snyder was his detail and preparation," Keeley said. "Everything he did was with a purpose, whether it be a team meeting, practice, dinner the night before a game, and even how we were seated on the buses."
Keeley recalled that Snyder kept a tape recorder in close proximity during practice.
"You'd always see him at practice talking into it," Keeley said. "And after practice, he'd be in his office (transcribing) the notes. Part of me is like, I think I should do that. But with teaching, I don't have enough time."
After two seasons with the Wildcats, Keeley transferred to Pitt State and the Gorillas football program. After his junior year, Keeley elected to hang up his cleats. He returned to K-State and completed his degree in business finance. He later joined the Fort Hays State football program as a graduate assistant.
Keeley said he initially planned on pursuing a college coaching career but recalibrated while at Fort Hays, deciding that high school coaching was his next logical step. It was also at Fort Hays where he crossed paths with future wife Tessa. The two tied the knot over this past summer.
