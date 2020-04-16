GREG LOWER
Trustees for Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center heard about preparations the hospital has planned to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at Thursday’s meeting.
Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Newton said the hospital staff is grateful to the community for its efforts at social distancing during the pandemic. She said the staff has followed the disease’s progression since February and began an incident command March 9. She said they have contingency plans for several scenarios.
Currently Neosho County has reported two cases, one of them apparently recovered and one who is in isolation. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 112 Neosho County residents have been tested.
Newton said, if needed, the hospital can double the size of its emergency room and also use unoccupied offices as a walk-in clinic. She said the staff reviews guidelines and has command meetings each day.
Officials are recommending people wear cloth masks in public.
Fewer than a dozen people attended the trustee meeting in person. Many trustees attended by teleconference. People entering the hospital are required to enter through the emergency room entrance, have their temperature taken, and wear facemasks.
Chief Finance Officer Nancy Woodyard reported that accounts receivable decreased significantly during March, with revenue amounts $1.5 million under budget. She said there were 903 fewer visits than the number expected.
The result was a loss of $503,395 for the month and a loss of $756,292 for the year to date.
Total revenue was $3.8 million, which was $890,417 less than budgeted. Total operating expenses were $4.3 million, $261,177 under budget.
Trustees approved wording revisions to the financial assistance policy.
