MATT RESNICK
Employees of Neosho County Community College received welcome news, as the Board of Trustees approved wage increases during Thursday’s monthly meeting.
Hourly employees are set to receive an increase of $1.50 an hour, while salaried employees will see a 5 percent boost in pay, retroactive to July 1.
The wage increases will not apply to any current employees hired after April 1, unless their salary fails to meet board-established minimum pay. Grant worker raises will likely not take place until August, as they’re on a different fiscal year.
“Everyone worked very hard through some difficult times,” said NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody. “With costs going up and with salaries on the rise throughout the region and the country, the trustees needed to respond — and they did.”
The board took it a step further, establishing a minimum-pay threshold for personnel during their first 12 months of employment. This was done in order to equalize minimum pay for salaried employees.
Pay-scale overhaul
Trustees approved revisions to the school’s hourly, non-exempt employee classification system, last approved in July 2021. In light of a high turnover rate, Inbody and his senior staff reviewed the policy and recommended changes pertaining to the starting pay-range chart. Under the newly-established minimum pay for new employees during the first 12 months of employment, salaried employees will be compensated at the maximum starting salary of an hourly Level 4 employee — equal to $14.50 per hour or $30,160 annually. The amount will be prorated for salaried employees working fewer than 12 months and will not apply to assistant coaches.
The previous minimum starting pay for a Level 1 employee jumped from $12 to 13.50 per hour and ascends to $15.50 for Level 5 personnel.
Additionally, pay for full-time assistant coaches was increase by $2,000, while the minimum salary for full-time assistant coaches checks in at $21,000 per year on a 9-month contract. Raises for part-time assistant coaches will be prorated accordingly, as will their minimum starting salary.
In other business:
• Trustees renewed the school’s athletic department apparel contract with Adidas, agreeing to a five-year deal. The school has been under contract with Adidas since 2014 and it was highly recommended by Inbody that they continue.
• Trustees were recently asked to consider allowing the use of drones on campus for institutional and instructional purposes. NCCC currently bans the use of drones, also known as Unmanned Aircraft Systems, due to Federal Aviation Administration restrictions and the campus’ proximity to the local airport.
Inbody informed trustees Thursday that the FAA relaxed its rules in 2016, allowing broader use of drones at educational facilities, as well as their use in close proximity to airports.
Trustees heard the first reading of the potential policy change, with no action possible until the August meeting.
• The NCCC Foundation accepted a gift of $12,000 from Community National Bank, earmarked for the Mitchell Career and Technology Center. Donations have now accounted for roughly $5.5 million toward the freshly-minted MCTC, set to open this fall.
Prior to the meeting Monday evening, Inbody and trustees toured the facility, receiving an up-close view of the building’s progress.
“The general consensus is that they liked it very much and are looking forward to its completion,” Inbody said.
• Trustees granted Mary Barr and Tracy Rhine emeritus status in honor of 15 or more years of service to NCCC at the time of their retirement. The honor includes a certificate of status, lifetime free admission to college events, and a continuation of the employee discount at the campus bookstore. Rhine was with the school for 22 years and Barr was there for 18 years.
• Inbody recommended that trustees keep the mill levy the same as last year, which he said will generate a roughly 4 percent increase in county tax revenue.
“This does not set the mill for the year, but it does begin that process which will not be complete until the September board meeting,” Inbody said. “The proposed mill levy is 39.552, which is 1.657 higher than the Revenue Neutral Rate, but equal to the 2021 actual rate.”
• After closed executive session, trustees approved a one-year extension of Inbody’s contract. The rolling contract was extended by a year to June 2026.
• The following changes in personnel were approved after closed executive session:
Resignations — Tricia Stogsdill, theatre instructor; Mary Lisa Joslyn, nursing instructor; Michael Rose, Educational Talent Search Academic Advisor.
Hires — Dawn Wrestler, Allied Health instructor; Mary Dickson, nursing instructor; Aric Wright, assistant men’s basketball coach; Crystal Conroy, diagnostic medical sonography program developer; Kortney Schutt, assistant director of residence and student life.
