GREG LOWER
A confluence of favorable factors have created a spike in new home construction in and near the Osa Martin Heights development.
Seven new homes are going into the housing addition.
“We’re playing catch up this year,” said builder Darin Luebbering, president of Advanced Systems Homes.
Luebbering said the demand has been pent up, and the city has made the lots more affordable. He also said the Neighborhood Revitalization Program lets people buy more house than they may have thought before.
“There’s some things all coming together,” he said.
The Osa Martin Heights addition was developed in 2006 to 2009 with 46 lots. The Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Foundation purchased 10 lots on the west side of Osa Martin Boulevard for the Green Living project and platted further lots to the west as additional development.
Advanced Systems was the contractor on five of the Green Living homes that have been sold, with a sixth placed on a foundation this week. Seven other homes built on the east side of Osa Martin are occupied, and three homes have been completed on 11th Street. Advance Systems also built a home for Tri-Valley Developmental Services on the east side of the intersection of 11th and Denman and is constructing two houses on 11th Street. A third house under construction on 11th is being built by the owner.
The goal is to have the 11th Street homes finished in mid-September. They were originally built on speculation, but now have buyers. The hospital’s house, which was built on spec, is set for completion in early October.
Luebbering said they will start this week on Lot 10 of Osa Martin Boulevard on a house being built to suit the owner, and will start in a couple of weeks on a spec house on 11th Street. He said they have a customer awaiting financing on at least one other home.
Chanute hasn’t had a large production and Luebbering said small towns usually have a couple of new homes built each year.
“It just takes time in small communities to build homes,” he said.
Advanced Systems specializes in modular homes. Although the term is used by mobile home manufacturers, Luebbering said houses built in a factory setting can be to the standards of homes built on site, and allow customizing that is little different from site-built.
In addition to the Osa Martin Heights development, Luebbering said there are other lots north of the bicycle trail where he has built houses that are available.
He said when he talks to other communities, the Osa Martin Heights development comes up in almost every discussion as an example of forward thinking.
“It is envied throughout our area,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.