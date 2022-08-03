The Chanute Chamber of Commerce Tourism committee awarded three tourism grants Wednesday to local groups.
The committee awarded grants of $500 each to the Chanute Bit & Spur Saddle Club, the Mexican Fiesta, and Bucking for the Kids. The board still has funds for two other grants, and is awaiting two applications to arrive.
Chamber Director Jane Brophy also updated the board on local projects, including the newly-installed Google Earth mural sign.
Efforts to raise matching funds have been successful for a Welcome postcard mural, to be painted on the west wall of a building by the Octave Chanute/Wright Brothers park. Educational signs about the aviation pioneers will be removed while the wall is repaired, then reinstalled on the north portion of the wall after the mural is complete. The mural will be on the south portion of the wall, and unveiling is planned for noon, Sept. 23, the day before Artist Alley.
Brophy also reported to the board on plans for the city’s 150th anniversary celebration discussed the previous evening by the Downtown Revitalization Committee.
