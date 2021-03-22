STU BUTCHER
The March miracle may have been short-lived by Abilene Christian in the NCAA men’s basketball championship, but no one can take away the first-round upset win over Texas of the Big 12.
After spending time as an assistant coach at Neosho County Community College, Antonio Bostic is in his fifth year as an assistant coach on the ACU staff.
Bostic and Abilene Christian fell in the second round Monday to UCLA, 67-47.
Bostic also played one season at Neosho in 2009-10 after graduating from Shawnee Mission West High School.
“I can talk about Bostic all day long!” said NCCC men’s head coach Jeremy Coombs. “I’m so proud of him and the man he’s become. He’s an amazing coach and recruiter, but the thing that stands out the most about Bostic is how amazing of a person he is. There isn’t a selfish bone in his body and he would do anything for anyone.”
In Bostic’s tenure with the Wildcats, he was part of a coaching staff that led ACU to their first Division I postseason berth in the CIT in 2018 and followed that with their first NCAA tournament berth in 2019. The Wildcats won their first Southland Conference tournament championship in 2019, repeating this season.
At Neosho, Bostic was an assistant coach on a team that finished 30-6 overall (15-4 and runner-up in the KJCCC). Coombs recalled the season included 30 games won, winning the National Junior Collegiate Athletics Association Region VI championship, and going to the national tournament for the first time in school history, falling in the second round in Hutchinson.
“We had great players, but having Bostic and (Devon) Crabtree as my assistant coaches was unbelievable,” Coombs said.
Bostic played one season at Neosho County under Coombs (2009-10) before continuing his career at Stephen F. Austin. During his three seasons as a Lumberjack, Bostic earned first team all-Southland Conference honors as a junior in 2011-12 and second team all-conference honors as a senior in 2012-13.
“As a player, being cut from his high school team made him hungry,” Coombs said. “He came and played for us for one season and I’ve never seen a young man work like him.”
In that one season, he earned a D1 scholarship to SFA. He finished his career with 64 consecutive starts and a trip to the NIT and ranked eighth in program history in steals (184).
“He could have gone and played professional ball, but knew in his heart he wanted to coach and we had a spot open and were lucky to get him on staff here,” Coombs said. “I knew that both were big-time young coaches and I always told them one day I’d be an assistant on their staff when they become head coaches. Bostic left us for an amazing opportunity at ACU and has worked his way up the coaching ladder. Several of those players that helped upset Texas were guys he brought in.”
Coombs said Bostic is just a flat-out winner.
“He’s won everywhere he’s been. But even after all of his success, he’s the most humble person I know. I think the thing that I love the most about him is watching them win games and just seeing how calm and cool he is. He never wants the credit and stands in the background just soaking it in.”
