GREG LOWER
Chanute Chief of Police Raymond Hale stepped down Friday morning to retire after 25 years in law enforcement here.
Hale said he plans to spend some much-needed time with family and friends.
“Enjoy them for a while,” he said, adding that his wife, Kristi, has a list of jobs for him to do in retirement, but he wants to hold off starting that until Monday.
Hale has been Chanute Police Chief since December 2014 and has spent his entire law-enforcement career in Chanute.
He was born in Chanute and grew up a country boy, Hale said, living for a time in Humboldt and attending LaHarpe school.
He worked in the grocery business at two local stores before taking a job as a welder at Kustom Signals.
He joined the police department part-time in 1996 and became full-time at the start of 1998.
Hale said there have been a lot of high points during his time as chief, including establishing a department with four K-9 units and starting the new electronic reporting system. He also said establishing Chanute’s 911 center was a high point, and he felt this was the right time to retire.
Coworkers did not have an observance for Hale’s retirement Friday. He said he chose not to have one because of current concerns about the COVID-19 resurgence.
He said he is very pleased with the citizens of Chanute.
“We have a very nice community,” Hale said, and that he has full faith in the police department.
Chanute officials are conducting a search for a replacement and applications and information are available on Chanute Police Department website.
Chris Pefley is serving as Interim Police Chief.
