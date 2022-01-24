GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners got down to talking trash at Monday evening’s meeting.
The commission approved the purchase of a machine to bale trash at the city landfill to replace a 28-year-old unit that is down for repairs.
“We’ve been worried about it for some time. It’s just come sooner,” Commissioner Sam Budreau said.
Due to its age, some parts are no longer available and the city has to make repairs. The baler has been inoperable for two weeks and is disassembled.
A bid from Dehart Recycling Equipment of $1.05 million is good for 15 days. After Monday’s approval, it could take up to 50 weeks for delivery, with two to three more weeks for installation.
The previous baler cost $275,000. The cost of the new baler will come from the electric fund, with repayment of $100,000 per year from trash rate increases that were approved in August.
“We’re done trash talking for tonight,” Commissioner Tim Fairchild said after the vote.
The commission also approved a proposal for a miniature golf course near the Chanute Public Library.
Organizers want to apply for state tourism grant funding by a March 11 deadline. The commission approved $13,200 to come from the Transient Guest Tax fund for design work.
The overall project is expected to cost $225,000, with half coming from local sources and half from grant funding.
The course would feature local historical components on each hole and it would be to the north of the depot that houses the public library and the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum. That location would put it north of the Heroes Way historic markers along a hiking trail.
During open hours, the library or museum may handle putter rental.
“They want this to happen,” Parks Advisory Board member Debbie Shields said. Another system could also be used for putter rental after hours.
The proposal has been discussed for some time, and people finally decided to move forward, Shields said.
In other business, commissioners approved purchasing five megawatts of wind-generated electricity from Evergy as part of the city’s portfolio. The purchase would last from March 1 to Dec. 30, 2033, at $17.85 per megawatt-hour.
In the consent agenda, the commission approved the use of Santa Fe Park for the annual Mexican Fiesta on Sept. 17. Fiesta Committee President John Alonzo said the 105th event, which is usually a two-day event, would once again be for one night only.
Prior to the business meeting, Budreau and Mayor Jacob LaRue held a work session to discuss city finances, with Fairchild arriving later.
Commissioner Phil Chaney did not attend either session.
Current city cash allows for a reserve of just over two months of expenses. City Manager Todd Newman said that separate accounts including trash, sewer and water, are in the black and a majority of funds are in good shape.
Fairchild proposed having a three-month reserve to guard against inflation.
The city’s current debt totals $31 million with upcoming projects including a bond issue for the water treatment plant. Another bond issue for the plant will come in 2023 to bring the total debt to $36 million, and the wastewater plant will be added in 2024. The debt will peak in 2025 at $54 million, then decline until after 2030 when only two plants will be involved. The debt in 2031 is projected at $28 million.
Newman said the project to improve the intersection of 21st and Plummer will begin at the start of fall and last two to three months. Other projects for 2022 include the downtown restroom and ballfields at Santa Fe Park.
A 2023 project is a planned $1 million expansion of the Osa Martin housing addition, which will go before the commission during this year’s budget session.
Commissioners discussed the fiber optic broadband expansion, particularly in a neighborhood that has submitted a petition. The neighborhood will require the lines to be buried, which will be more expensive. Budreau said he wanted it before the commission so he knew what to tell residents.
Newman said the fiber optic expansion could have a lead time of 16 to 32 weeks. The take-rate of fiber subscribers in areas already served is 42 to 43 percent, he said.
Commissioners approved resolutions to declare properties at 1101 N. Steuben and 106 S. Wilson, owned by Michael Duane Powell; 305 S. Central, owned by Eunice Shrimplin and Debby Williams; 1026 S. Malcolm, owned by Kenneth and Melissa Colston and Lucy Jane Bailey; 1716 W. Main, owned by Justin and Miranda McCready; 301 N. Malcolm, owned by Linda I. Decock; 1017 N. Garfield, owned by Juanita Bruce; and 208 S. Highland, owned by the Larry W. Wilson Jr. Revocable Trust, in violation of city code.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.