On Thursday, January 2, officers with the Chanute Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of west 14th Street. Upon arrival, it was reported that an adult male and an adult female had been in a altercation with one another. Rhonda Purdunn, 59, Chanute, was arrested for domestic battery. She was transported to the Neosho County Jail without incident.
Also on Thursday around 8 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of South Gretchen after receiving a report of a disturbance. They discovered an adult male and female had been in an altercation. Patrick McCarron II, 27, Chanute, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and endangering a child. He was transported to the Neosho County Jail without incident.
The investigations are ongoing. Upon completion, reports will be forwarded to the Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of formal charges being filed.
