GREG LOWER
Chanute commissioners discussed summer plans at Monday evening’s meeting – and summer may be on hold.
Commissioners discussed but took no action on whether to open the Maring Aquatic Center nor on the July Fourth fireworks display and celebration. Both items will return to the agenda at the next meeting May 26.
Fourth of July organizer Larry Pierce met with the commission to discuss funding for this year’s event. The impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has lost six weeks of fundraising, but Pierce said the school district’s announcement of graduation ceremonies in June has given him more confidence that the fireworks display will be held.
Because July 4th falls on Saturday this year, organizers hope to schedule bands and entertainment for the evening event. Pierce is asking the city to provide an additional $5,000 for the bands.
Organizers also hope to raise $12,000 for the fireworks display. Pierce said they are halfway to that goal, with the $5,000 the city has already funded.
Pierce said he will make the first payment to Curtis Fireworks soon and the second payment June 20. A final payment will be just before the fireworks show. The company has provided Chanute’s display for three years.
If the event has to be cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions, such as cancellations in Wichita and Kansas City, the money already paid will go toward the 2021 display. Pierce said bands will not be paid until they perform.
“I don’t write checks until that night,” he said.
He said securing funds for the bands will provide incentive to donors to contribute to the fireworks display. The event could also get cancellation insurance.
“I know that there’s still a possibility it doesn’t happen,” Pierce said.
The $12,000 goal will provide an 18- to 20-minute display. Pierce also said he will try to raise $500 for bounce houses.
Gov. Laura Kelly has announced a phased plan to lift restrictions on mass gatherings. Pierce said as long as COVID-19 cases that require hospitalization remain down, he doesn’t think she will delay implementing the phases as planned.
“We’ll have plenty of notice to cancel things before the Fourth of July,” he said.
Commissioners also discussed the feasibility of opening the swimming pool this season.
Commissioner Sam Budreau, one of three commissioners who requested the item be on the agenda, said he has seen times when the city was without a pool and kids had no place to go.
“I really don’t want to see that happen again,” he said, adding that the city needs to give the community a sense of normalcy and he favors going ahead.
But Parks Director Todd Newman said the main issue is getting enough lifeguards. He needs about 10 to 12 stationed around the pool and a total of 18 to 20 employees.
Newman said he currently has six applicants, only two of whom are certified, and parents have said they do not want their kids to be lifeguards because of the unknown factors surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the soonest the pool could realistically open would be July 4. That would give employees only a few weeks before the start of school.
The number of people who could use the pool at one time would be limited by the number of lifeguards. Newman said it would be difficult to close sections of the aquatic center, such as the lazy river feature, to reduce the number of lifeguards needed.
Some area towns and cities have cancelled their swimming pool seasons and Newman said there are concerns that people may come to Chanute from other areas that have had a higher spread of the disease.
“I don’t want to define that risk. That’s up to the parents,” Commissioner Tim Fairchild said. “If we open it, are we taking the risk?”
He recalled that when Chanute was without a pool, local kids went to Humboldt.
Newman said the aquatic center has a maximum capacity of 299 swimmers, but he does not think it has ever hit that attendance. He said he thinks the lap pool can have 50 people.
Newman also said he has obtained one pallet of treatment chemicals, which would last a few weeks. He is uncertain about the shelf life if the chemicals have to be stored until 2021.
Other business
Commissioners gave consensus approval to Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez to seek funding for a Kansas Department of Commerce grant to provide assistance to businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak. Cities and counties can request up to $300,000 to provide assistance to businesses. Godinez said applications will start coming in today and other communities or the Neosho County government could also apply. The grants would require one job be saved or created for each $35,000 granted.
Commissioners took action on an offer for a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grant of up to $20,000 for the Martin Johnson airport.
They approved a resolution to authorize closure of a loan to Orizon Aerostructures for its third building, and also a resolution on a temporary power loan of a hydropower commitment with the Southwestern Power Administration to the city of Doniphan.
The commission also approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application for a property at 1619 W. 11th, and found properties at 120 N. Steuben, owned by Richard and Carolyn Lisman; 901 S. Forest, owned by Lyle Greer; 1205 S. Forest, owned by Lou Taylor; and 1614 S. Edith, owned by Michelle Huffman, in violation of city code.
