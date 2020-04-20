ERIC SPRUILL
Students who paid for face-to-face courses at Neosho County Community College can expect to receive a check in the mail.
The college received $806,338 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which will be distributed through the fall.
The school has set aside $141,000 for students for the spring semester. When broken down, students who paid for face-to-face classes will receive a refund of $18 per credit hour. Students who paid for online classes will not receive the grant money, as nothing changed for them when schools closed and the stay-at-home order was enacted.
2nd District Kansas Congressman Steve Watkins, a member of the House Committee on Education and Labor and a member of the Subcommittee on Higher Education, issued a statement over the weekend.
“Students facing dire circumstances due to COVID-19 deserve direct assistance. The CARES Act has continued to deliver, not only for our students and universities, but hospital workers, healthcare providers, farmers and American workers,” he said. “We are all in this together and I am proud to support this bipartisan and monumental legislation that delivers the necessary and temporary assistance Americans need.”
NCCC President Brian Inbody said 35 percent of the funds will be paid to students this semester. If a student is taking 15 credit hours, they can expect a check for $270.
“This is only for students who have paid tuition for face-to-face classes,” he said.
NCCC will offer another $40,000 in grants over the summer semester and $221,000 for the fall semester. Students who have enrolled for fall 2020 courses can expect a grant check of $16.53 per credit hour.
“The vast majority of our students will qualify for some grant money,” Inbody said. “The money flows directly to the student, meaning that even if the student owes money to the college, they will still get a grant if they qualify under the proposed methodology. The student could choose to use all or part of the money to pay their bill. The CARES Act asks the recipient to use the money for cost-of-living items such as food, rent, transportation, child care, etc. However, there will be no accountability to the student.”
Students who have paid for the summer semester may receive up to $20 per credit hour.
Inbody said that students who have yet to pay their spring semester balances can still enroll for summer courses, which is not typically the case.
“We are in unprecedented times. Students who have not paid their balance in full can enroll for the summer semester,” he said. “What this means is students will have until the beginning of the fall semester to pay off their debts.”
Chanute
K-12 grant
USD 413 will receive $411,542, according to a draft released by the Kansas State Department of Education over the weekend.
Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said the funding formula is directly tied to the current Title I formula.
Title I is a federally-funded program that provides supplemental support to students in high-poverty schools. The purpose of Title I is to ensure that all children have a fair, equal and significant opportunity to obtain a high-quality education and reach, at a minimum, proficiency on challenging state academic standards.
The district will have until Sept. 30 to use the funds.
KSDE asks that districts, to their greatest extent practicable, continue to pay their employees and contractors during the period of any disruptions or closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the draft, USD 503 in Parsons will receive $441,611; USD 387 (Altoona-Midway) gets $46,521; USD 101 (Erie) receives $131,415; USD 257 (Humboldt) receives $83,877; USD 505 (Chetopa/St. Paul) will receive $104,106; and USD 447 (Cherryvale) will receive $210,697.
The grant money also comes with a set of 12 guidelines for where it can be spent:
Any activity which pertains to the Individuals with Disabilities Act, Adult Education and Family Literacy Act, the or the Technical Education Act of 2006.
Coordination of preparedness and response efforts of local educational agencies with state, local, Tribal and territorial public health departments, and other relevant agencies, to improve coordinated responses among such entities to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.
Providing principals and others school leaders with the resources necessary to address the needs of their individual schools.
Activities to address the unique needs of low-income children or students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness and foster care youth, including how outreach and service delivery will meet the needs of each population.
Developing and implementing procedures and systems to improve the preparedness and response efforts of local educational agencies.
Training and professional development for staff of the local educational agency on sanitation and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases.
Purchasing supplies to sanitize and clean the facilities of a local educational agency, including buildings operated by such agency.
Planning for and coordinating during long-term closures, including for how to provide meals to eligible students, how to provide technology for online learning to all students, how to provide guidance for carrying out requirements under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and how to ensure other educational services can continue to be provided consistent with all federal, state and local requirements.
Purchasing educational technology (including hardware, software and connectivity) for students who are served by the local educational agency that aids in regular and substantive educational interaction between students and their classroom instructors, including low-income students and students with disabilities, which may include assistive technology or adaptive equipment.
Providing mental health services and supports.
Planning and implementing activities related to summer learning and supplemental afterschool programs, including providing classroom instruction or online learning during the summer months and addressing the needs of low income students, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness and children in foster care.
Other activities that are necessary to maintain the operation of and continuity of services in local educational agencies and continuing to employ existing staff of the local educational agency.
