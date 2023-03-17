In the Thursday, March 16, issue of The Chanute Tribune, Sen. Virgil Peck asked, “What say you? Let me know your thoughts on the legalization of marijuana.” Spoiler alert: he doesn’t care about his constituents’ thoughts on the legalization of marijuana.  

If Peck cared about our thoughts, he would have presented both sides of the issue - the pros as well as the cons. Instead, he mentioned Oklahoma’s rejection of legalized marijuana for recreational use, surmising that they are the gold standard for the heartland’s opinions. He said that Oklahoma voters were “fed-up with the proliferation of marijuana use in their state.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments