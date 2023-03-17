In the Thursday, March 16, issue of The Chanute Tribune, Sen. Virgil Peck asked, “What say you? Let me know your thoughts on the legalization of marijuana.” Spoiler alert: he doesn’t care about his constituents’ thoughts on the legalization of marijuana.
If Peck cared about our thoughts, he would have presented both sides of the issue - the pros as well as the cons. Instead, he mentioned Oklahoma’s rejection of legalized marijuana for recreational use, surmising that they are the gold standard for the heartland’s opinions. He said that Oklahoma voters were “fed-up with the proliferation of marijuana use in their state.”
He didn’t mention the success of medical marijuana in Oklahoma, or medical and recreational marijuana in Missouri, Colorado, or any of the other states who have legalized it in the past 25+ years. He didn’t mention the reduction in crime in those states, the state revenue from sales, or the benefits of marijuana.
In Oklahoma, the state that was “fed-up” according to Peck, not only did marijuana arrests decrease, but “arrests for the sale/manufacturing of synthetic narcotics decreased substantially from 2011 to 2013.” (Office of Justice Programs - ojp.gov).
In a 2017 report from the IZA Institute of Labor Economics comparing crime statistics pre- and post-legalization, they found “that the legalization of recreational marijuana caused a significant reduction of rapes and thefts on the Washington side of the border in 2013-2014 relative to the Oregon side and relative to the pre-legalization years 2010-2012.”
States with medical and/or recreational marijuana have seen a boon in state tax revenue. According to the Oklahoma government website (ok.gov), “Since August 2018 the medical marijuana program has generated more than $14 million in revenue for Oklahoma through licenses alone.” From March 2022 to March 2023, medical marijuana excise tax reached $30,008,401. THIRTY MILLION in tax for the state of Oklahoma. Their vote against recreational marijuana may indicate that they are “fed-up,” but their state’s revenue indicates that Oklahoma has a very successful program.
On the first three days of legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri this year, the state tax revenue totaled $510,000.
Every single state with some form of legalized marijuana has benefited financially. The Marijuana Policy Project (mpp.org) states that “as of March 2022, states reported a combined total of $11.2 billion in tax revenue from legal, adult-use cannabis sales.”
Medically, the benefits of marijuana use are vast. The American Journal of Managed Care (ajmc.com) reports that the THC in marijuana eases “symptoms of multiple sclerosis, nerve pain, Parkinson [sic] disease, and nausea among others.” In the same report, “Mitchell Prywes, MD, medical director at the Center for Pain Rehabilitation, said that marijuana doesn’t have the capability of mortality overdose the way that opiates do, which makes it an appealing medication to preSen. Peck doesn’t want those statistics known. He wants his opinion to be everyone’s opinion, so he leaves out key information.
I know many people who would benefit from using marijuana to alleviate symptoms of serious medical conditions, such as PTSD, chronic pain, arthritis, migraines and cancer. For some, it provides an alternative to addictive opioids. For some, it provides an alternative to more expensive pharmaceutical drugs. For some, it provides relief from seizures, nausea and vomiting, and loss of appetite.
I’m afraid that persuading Sen. Peck to look at the benefits of medical marijuana is a lost cause; it’s obvious that he has dug in his heels on this one. It makes one wonder why he doesn’t see the value in a piece of legislation that would lower crime, increase Kansas revenue, and provide non-addictive pain relief to Kansas citizens. We may never know the behind-the-scenes reasons for his refusal to analyze the statistics, but hopefully, Kansas has some legislators who do the research and reach the conclusions that 37 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have reached.
Cindy Morrison
Chanute
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.