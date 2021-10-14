MATT RESNICK
COVID-19 cases and close-contact exposures over the past two weeks have triggered an enhanced safety protocol for USD 413.
Beginning Monday, the district will revert from Green to Yellow protocol. Yellow denotes that the positivity plus exposure rate is between 2 and 4.99 percent of the student population. It requires mandatory masking only when social distancing is not possible. The Yellow protocol also requires visitors and spectators on district premises to mask up.
The district opened the school year Aug. 12 with a mask-optional policy in place. Its active count peaked in late August with 28 positive cases. The swelling numbers prompted USD 413 officials to enact a mandatory masking policy, which was in place from Sept. 6-20. During that timeframe, numbers drastically decreased, reaching as low as one active case districtwide.
Superintendent Kellen Adams, with guidance from other local health entities, announced the implementation of the color-coded “Stoplight” masking policy — featuring Green, Yellow and Red protocols. Since Stoplight has been in place, fluctuating from one color to another, numbers have slowly increased to a dozen current active cases.
Royster Middle School and Chanute Elementary School now meet the state’s threshold for active COVID-19 clusters, with five or more cases over a 14-day period. The active case count at CES grew overnight from five to six, while Royster remained at five. Cases decreased by one at Chanute High School, going from two to one.
Active K-12 COVID-19 clusters statewide, meanwhile, have decreased from 68 to 56 over the past week, according to data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The latest USD 413 Gating Committee report, released Thursday morning, showed seven new cases between the dates of Oct. 6-12, and a total of 20 exposures. According to the report, 11 of the exposures occurred at home/daycare environment; five in a breakfast/lunch setting; and four within classrooms.
The weekly report also revealed that 41 individuals were administered tests, while two close-contact individuals declined testing. Had those students tested negative, they would have been allowed to attend class under more stringent safeguards. This includes submitting to a testing regiment every third day for a 10-day period, while also donning a mask at all times while on school premises.
Opting against testing automatically results in having to quarantine at home for a 10-day period.
“Those are students who have declined to participate in the testing protocol required by modified quarantine, and have instead elected to stay at their homes for 10 days,” said USD 413 Public Relations Director Jared Wheeler. “USD 413 respects each family’s choice in this regard.”
The 41 tests administered by the district reflect a period that predates Oct. 6. The 20 close-contact exposures cited in the report pertain to exposures exclusively from the dates of Oct. 6-12.
“If you’re a close contact from the school, you’re tested on days three, six and nine,” said Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester. “Let’s say day nine ended on (October 7), their close contact would have been from the previous week’s data, but their test is actually occurring the week of (Oct. 6-12).”
Koester detailed another variable that could potentially throw a wrench into the final close-contact number shown on each weekly report.
“That total number tested could be a kid who comes into the office and says they’re not feeling well and their parents want to test them,” Koester said. “So we may do a test on a kid who is not a close contact, and does not have anything to do with any of those other numbers. But we went ahead and ran a test anyway because they asked for it. And we had several kids like that.”
Koester described another scenario that could affect the final report, noting that one individual may account for multiple tests as reflected on the report in that timeframe.
“One person could have accounted for five tests within the window,” he said, noting that outside household-contact exposures can attend class if they agree to test every day for 10 consecutive days.”
Of those 41 tests, two positive results were registered. The remaining five individuals who tested positive had their testing completed by an outside entity. Koester confirmed that the district has several staff members in each building certified to administer COVID-19 tests.
“Mostly our school nurses, but we have administrators who are certified to do so also,” he said. “Just depends on who’s available, and how many tests we have at the time. We do them in the office and then isolate the kid for the next 15 minutes, waiting on the test results. So if it comes back positive, they have no exposure to anybody else.”
A report from the Topeka Capital Journal stated that 24 percent of K-12 districts statewide are either uninterested in following state-recommended testing guidelines, or do not submit data to the state. Koester said that testing conducted by USD 413 is automatically entered into a database and submitted to the state.
Koester is not certain whether testing performed on students and staff by outside entities is collected by the state. He also said the district is a recipient of a grant through KDHE in which they receive an unspecified number of testing kits.
“Part of our grant through KDHE to do the testing includes that every test we administer will be input into that database,” he said. “Both those numbers — 41 (tests) and two (positives), are reported to the state on the day that they occurred.”
Koester did not have an exact number of testing kits they’ve received from the state during the fall semester, but said they have a plentiful stock.
“We’ve not come close to running out yet,” he said. “Even back in the beginning of the year, when we were doing over 100 tests for a couple weeks in a row. We have plenty of tests — I can tell you that.”
