MATT RESNICK
ERIE — The ongoing feud between 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore and County Attorney Linus Thuston continued during Tuesday’s Neosho County Commission budget work session.
At issue was Thuston’s diversion account expenditures, and how that factored into his budget proposal. Galemore had previously quizzed Thuston on expenses tied to the heavily-utilized account, and ultimately used that as a pretext for the suspension of the county attorney’s office credit cards.
With those expenditures in Galemore’s crosshairs, Thuston’s proposed 2023 budget was significantly greater than his 2022 budget request, with a total proposal of $481,843 — not including the diversion fund.
“As far as criminal cases go, (Neosho County) out-files every county around here.” Thuston said. “Crawford County is almost three times the size of Neosho County and criminal-wise, we out-file Crawford County.”
Thuston budgeted for $377,643 in salaries, an increase of nearly $110,000 from 2022. Thuston also noted the need for the addition of a conflict assistant attorney to his staff, requesting $50,000 for that position, while also requesting $50,000 for the addition of an assistant county attorney.
“With the planned addition of at least one full-time judge in Neosho County, there is a need for an additional attorney,” he said, noting that the extra judge will “double up” Thuston’s court time.
Thuston also budgeted $15,000 for the line item of special prosecutors, which falls under contractual services. Thuston asked for $70,000 total for contractual services, compared to just $35,000 in 2022.
“Even if I stopped doing private practice in this area, there are always going to be cases (where) conflicts arise,” he said. “We had attempted to do things in-house to avoid those costs, but that ended up backfiring on me and my deputy. So because of that, I’m going to be utilizing more special prosecutors when there are conflicts, so there can’t be any questions.”
Thuston told commissioners that his office has relied heavily upon the diversion fund to pay for contractual expenses, noting that it accounted for more than $50,000 of the $61,000 spent in that area in the previous year’s budget.
Thuston also noted that nearly all of the 2022 commodities budget was funded by the diversion account.
“As present times have shown, I can no longer apparently count on diversion to be there to offset what my budget is — considering one commissioner has said they will not approve anything that was to be paid for by diversion,” Thuston said. “The commission needs to be able to fund my budget to what is necessary to operate my office. So I’ve requested that those numbers reflect what was actually spent last year and that it actually all be budgeted, as opposed to being in the diversion fund.”
The request provided Galemore with an opening to question Thuston on apparent budget overages, namely the $35,000 that was budgeted for contractual services. Galemore added that he had conducted a thorough review of Thuston’s previous budgets since assuming office, and that they were always over the approved amount.
“Since you’ve been in office, you’ve overspent your budget expenditures for the last 10 years — to the tune of about $330,000,” Galemore said.
“That’s really not fair, Nic,” Thuston said. “The reason it shows that is every year we’ve been authorized to spend out of diversion. So it will always show that when we’ve spent out of diversion that I went over my budget.”
Galemore indicated that Thuston spent $345,000 last year, approximately $27,000 more than was budgeted.
“Because I’ve had the authority to spend (through) diversion,” he said. “It always shows me over-budget because the diversion funds have not been treated as part of my budget,” Thuston said.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen took a more pragmatic view.
“That’s why he needs to increase his budget, because (diversion funds) weren’t included in the budgets we’ve passed before,” she said.
Thuston said that roughly $60,000 was spent from the diversion fund.
“Forget that — do the math,” Galemore said. “What you expended was ($345,000), and what you were budgeted was ($318,000).”
“But we didn’t have that as income,” Klaassen said. “There’s no income (budgeted) for the diversion account.”
Galemore and Thuston continued to bicker for another 15 minutes, with no further clarity on the matter.
“I worry that we’re violating budget laws,” Galemore said. “If we’re not assessing the amount of money, and we’re spending more than we’re actually assessing — that’s why I wanted to go back three years on every department.”
Also, despite the commission’s recent rejection of the county attorney’s use of Evidence.com, which stores body cam footage for the Chanute Police Department, Thuston still budgeted $5,000 for that line item.
Thuston’s commodities budget also nearly doubled from 2022, going from $15,000 to $29,200. Thuston previously told The Tribune that the suspension of his office’s credit cards would result in higher fees for items such as office supplies. Likewise, Thuston said that zero access to Evidence.com will also prove costly as far as time and resources, as he would have to revert to hard drives, DVDs and thumb drives, for which he budgeted $2,500.
While he did not budget any funds for capital outlay in 2022, he asked for $5,000 for 2023: $2,500 for a new server and $2,500 for computers for the new Erie judge.
Department breakdown
A breakdown of other 2023 budget proposals from department heads at Tuesday’s meeting were:
• Neosho County Health Department: Total proposed budget - $638,351. It reflects a salary increase request from the previous year of $134,764; contractual services increase of $35,500; and commodities increase of $15,070. Submitted request for 8 percent salary increase for department staff.
• Neosho County Sheriff Department: Total proposed budget - $1,076,798. Commodities decrease of $6,000 from the 2022 budget, and a $5,100 increase in contractual services.
• Neosho County Clerk: Total proposed budget - $140,963. The only change from last year’s figure was an additional $12,000 in order to conform to statutes related to budget hearing notices. The Payroll/HR overall proposed budget is $83,798, an increase of $2,000 from the previous budget, exclusively related to contractual services pertaining to the open enrollment of benefits for county employees. Clerk elections proposed budget remained identical to recent years, totaling $154,077.
• Emergency Management: Total proposed budget - $65,380. Commodities increased by $6,384, due to an increase in charges from Code Red services.
• Register of Deeds: Total proposed budget - $129,246. It represents an increase of $200 for contractual services. Additional request for consideration of 3 percent wage increase for department staff.
• District Court: Total proposed budget - $406,181. It reflects an increase of approximately $45,000 from the previous budget.
• Treasurer: Total proposed budget - 128,708. It is identical to the 2022 budget.
• Appraiser: Total proposed budget - $356,719. Contractual budget decreased by $6,939 from 2022, while the commodities budget increased by $8,440. An additional request was made for consideration of department salary increases.
• Maintenance: Total proposed budget - $123,474. Contractual services increase of $3,059, and a commodities increase of $150.
• Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown was not present for Tuesday’s meeting, nor was 911 Director Lori Nally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.