Trustees of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center voted to go forward with the Southeast Kansas Impact Center project during Thursday’s monthly meeting.
Action on the $6.8 million project was one of several votes taken after a 90-minute executive session Thursday. The board of trustees also approved covenants, conditions and restrictions on the center, a health services finance agreement with Commerce Bank, and the 401(a) and 457(b) retirement plans.
The board also heard a report on the single audit of relief funding from the COVID-19 pandemic. Certified Public Accountant Cameron L. Werth with the Topeka firm Welding, Noe, Nelson and Johnson gave a clean opinion on the audit under government standards.
The hospital received $5.8 million in relief funds during 2021, and is likely to have another audit next year, Werth said. Hospitals are seeing patient numbers going down, he said, and what NMRMC experienced in 2022 is par for the course.
Trustees also approved the report on the Community Health Needs Assessment, which will be posted on the hospital’s website.
Chief Financial Officer Katie Tinsley reported July financials had $3.9 million in net revenues and $4.9 million in operating expenses, which was $51,000 under budget, for a net operating loss of $978,759.
