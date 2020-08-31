ERIC SPRUILL
The number of people suffering from mental health issues is trending up across the country, and it is no different in southeast Kansas.
According to a poll conducted by the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas, 57 percent of those interviewed know someone who suffers from mental illness or mental health issues, up from 48 percent in 2019.
While suicide rates have not gone up locally, SEK Mental Health Center Clinical Director Doug Wright believes it is just a matter of time.
“Suicide numbers have not gone up here, but they have in portions across the country. And like the pandemic, we believe it will also spread. We have had an increase in depression numbers locally. We have people who are facing unemployment, and just the overall anxiety people are facing from the pandemic, because we have no real answers,” Wright said. “The biggest thing for kids has been social isolation, as they likely saw very few people from spring through summer. And even if and when they returned to school, they still must practice social distancing and wear masks.”
Wright said adults are facing similar problems with kids returning to school.
“The anxiety we are seeing are parents who were questioning themselves if they should send their kids back to school with the pandemic. They are also feeling anxiety from their social groups, where friends are questioning them for sending their kids back to school,” he said. “People who are opting to homeschool or have their child learn in a synchronous learning environment are also feeling pressure.”
Wright said people should reach out and talk to friends and family members to make sure they are OK.
He said the first thing to watch for is social withdrawal.
“That always seems to be the biggest red flag,” he noted. “If they are still in the group but just are not really there – they are socially withdrawn from the situation – that is typically the biggest clue that they are having issues.”
Still, having the courage to ask someone if they are suicidal can be the difference between life and death for some.
“When we fail to ask the difficult question of whether someone is suicidal or not, it reaffirms their belief that they do not matter. If someone is suicidal, we need to instill hope, because hopelessness is one of the biggest issues. We need to remind them of times they overcame something in their lives. When someone is suicidal, they fail to see all the things they have done or accomplished in their lives. They don’t see their value or their worth,” he said.
He added that if anyone is suicidal, friends should urge them to call the SEK Mental Health Center at (620)431-7890.
“We have a crisis center and someone is available to talk 24/7. Each of our therapists have crisis-management blocks scheduled each day, so someone will be available to talk. The other option is to go to the emergency room and we send one of our therapists there to take an assessment,” he said. “There is hope.”
