MATT RESNICK
PITTSBURG — Through the complex maze of ever-changing COVID-19 protocols and guidance, Crawford County Health Department Director Teddi Van Kam still aims to get the most detailed data out for public consumption.
Rubber-stamped by county commissioners, the Neosho County Health Department recently elected to eliminate virtually all of the county’s COVID-19 data from dissemination to the general public. The only category still being released is the number of active cases. Not so for the Crawford County Health Department.
“There’s been a lot of questions out in the community,” Van Kam told The Tribune. “So it’s been important for us to have people be as educated as they can be and have the latest (COVID-19) numbers.”
There are significant differences when comparing NCHD and CCHD, including overall manpower. CCHD employs a dozen individuals on its epidemiology staff, which is largely responsible for contact tracing and the piecing together of the department’s comprehensive Gating criteria, which includes a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age group. NCHD, meanwhile, is down to two on its epidemiology team, and has halted its contact tracing efforts.
“To stay on top of the numbers, it takes a group effort,” Van Kam said. “It is not a small task.”
CCHD was also boosted by Crawford County commissioners, who approved funding for the hiring of additional staff members. In addition, the agency received COVID-19 grant funding from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
“That makes a huge difference,” Van Kam said. “(NCHD) probably just doesn’t have enough people. It’s a huge challenge.”
Acting KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek informed Kansas lawmakers earlier in the week that the agency will be halting its contact tracing, effective Feb. 1. The news comes amid record-breaking COVID-19 numbers across the US, including in Southeast Kansas.
“There’s about 72 state-reportable diseases, and COVID-19 is one of them,” Van Kam said.
“Here, we’ll be continuing to contact all the positives. Give them the information and educate them on what they need to do.”
Van Kam said Crawford County tallied 1,065 new cases last week, smashing its previous weekly record. Having jumped by more than 600 cases over a one-week period, Van Kam said the upward trajectory has continued into the new week. Neosho County’s recent three-day total checked in at 338, and Labette County’s was 437.
Van Kam added that recent COVID-19 protocol changes, combined with the accelerating spread of the omicron variant, have shifted the department’s focus as they’re placing a heavier emphasis on household contacts.
“With omicron, if one person in the (household) gets it, typically it goes through the entire family,” Van Kam said. “So often you see multiple positives in the same household. As people call, a big part of what we do is try to educate the person who is positive — what to expect and have their family members watch for.”
CCHD also works closely with area school districts, assisting them with contact tracing. Stanek said school districts have been unable to keep pace with contact-tracing, but she prefers to see districts continue those efforts if feasible.
“All of our school districts are participating in the ‘Test-to-Stay’ state-funded program,” Van Kam said, which could also end with the winding down of contact tracing. “That’s not connected to the health department; they contract with the state. But we partner with them to give them recommendations and such.”
SEK vaccinations rates
According to KDHE data released Wednesday, Neosho County is ranked last out of 105 Kansas counties for its vaccination rate, with a 28 percent vaccination rate. Despite being ranked 101st, neighboring Bourbon County’s vaccination rate is 10 percent higher than Neosho’s. Labette County is significantly higher with a 51 percent vaccination rate, while Crawford County is at 49 percent.
“It really varies from county to county, and it’s such a personal decision,” Van Kam said. “A big part of what the health departments have done across the state is to provide that education on all the pros of the vaccine and why they might want to consider that.”
Van Kam said the opportunity has been there for those who seek to be vaccinated.
“They’ve had plenty of opportunities to do that,” she said. “I think the health departments have done a good job of that, making sure that anyone who wanted it got it.”
NCHD Administrator Teresa Starr disputes KDHE’s 28 percent figure, telling The Tribune that it’s actually 54 percent. For comparison, Coffey County has a 54 percent vaccination rate, according to KDHE, and is ranked in the upper echelon at 22.
“We’re at 54 (percent),” Starr said. “I know we’re not at 28 percent.”
Starr noted population variables in determining that vaccination rate, indicating the 54 percent figure is derived from the Neosho County’s vaccination-eligible population, and that KDHE counts the entire population.
“Why count a 1-month-old baby?” Starr said.
As far as the discontinuation of its contact tracing, Starr said NCHD is not adequately staffed for it.
“We just don’t have staff for it anymore,” she said. “We’re slammed. I’d put out accurate info if I had the staff to do it. Right now, we’re putting out the most accurate info we can put out.”
