Neosho County Health Department and Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center have announced the partnering to offer COVID vaccines to the over 65 population. Due to a limited supply of vaccine, appointments are required. To be placed on the COVID vaccine appointment list, visit the website or call the phone number below.
The first community COVID-19 vaccine clinic is Friday, Feb. 5 at the Chanute Parks and Recreation Multi-Purpose building located on the corner of 5th Street and Highland Ave, with the second dose given on March 5. People with scheduled appointments will enter through the east door (facing the pool). Please arrive as close to the scheduled appointment time as possible to avoid lines.
The press release stated due to the limited supply and the overwhelming interest in the vaccine, NMRMC will contact the oldest people on the appointment sign-up list first. No walk-ins are accepted. Please realize that there are currently more people on the list than available supply for this age group.
For people not contacted for this vaccination clinic, patience is requested. As additional vaccine supply is received, more appointments following state distribution will be scheduled. Future clinics held in Chanute and surrounding communities will be announced in the coming weeks.
Vaccine availability is subject to delivery from the state of Kansas, which in turn receives its allocation from the federal government. The public sill be informed regarding vaccine supply and will provide regular updates.
If already on a waiting list in Neosho County, please use the link to the new form to ensure that complete information is received.
If computer access is not available, please consider asking family members for help or call Neosho Memorial’s COVID hotline at (620) 431-4000 and follow the prompts to leave a message. There are 12 phone lines available; if a busy dial tone is received, please try again later. Hospital and health department staff will return calls in the following week to help people sign-up.
How to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine appointment list:
By computer, visit: https://bit.ly/2MNPTR6
By phone, call: (620) 431-4000 – follow the COVID-19 prompts
