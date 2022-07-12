Transfer to CES saves district $65K
MATT RESNICK
Jared Wheeler’s 12-month tenure as USD 413 Public Relations Director is nearing its conclusion, as he has opted to transition to the classroom.
At Monday night’s regular meeting, the Board of Education approved Wheeler’s employment as a fourth grade teacher at Chanute Elementary School. That move will trim $65,000 from the district’s 2022-23 budget and help balance the ledger, as officials deal with what started as a $922,000 imbalance.
Wheeler earned an annual salary of $55,000 as PR Director, with fringe benefits adding another $10,000. Since he will be filling a recently-vacated position already in the CES budget, his prior salary will be eliminated from the budget. Wheeler’s previous classroom credentials include teaching at Independence Community College and Fort Scott Community College.
Despite previously describing the PR job as essential, Superintendent Kellen Adams said the board will not seek to fill the position.
“It’s still a vital position. We just have to figure out how we’re going to do it without replacing his salary,” Adams told The Tribune after Monday’s meeting.
Adams said that the PR duties will be delegated to others in the central office.
“(Wheeler) will still help us through the end of July,” Adams said. “I didn’t want to just cold turkey turn off PR.”
Adams said the situation is not unlike the void created by last month’s retirement of former Assistant Superintendent Tracy Russell — a position that will also not be replaced. Russell’s retirement significantly impacted the budget, freeing up approximately $100,000.
“Tracy’s position was vital, leading the teaching and learning department,” Adams said. “Those duties didn’t go away; they went to other people. Any time you have a role that you don’t fill with a new person and you try to cover it in-house, there’s always going to be gaps.”
The district is attempting to hit its budget primarily through natural attrition of personnel, with Adams likening it to a constantly moving target.
“It’s amazing. Here we are in the middle of July and we still have these (personnel moves) occurring,” Adams said. “That’s just the nature of the beast now.”
Adams emphasized that he’s held to his word and has not had to fire or lay off staff. While he’s also not replacing some of the departures for the upcoming school year and likely beyond, Wheeler’s transfer represents the 10th position districtwide that will not be filled.
“Still to this day, we have not pink-slipped anybody,” he said. “The savings that we have been able to achieve has all been through natural attrition. People resigning or retiring on their own.”
The district now needs to slash $152,000 to achieve a balanced budget. Adams anticipated that a second personnel move might take place in executive session Monday night, but that did not occur. It’s now expected to take place in August and will account for another $70,000.
Wheeler was not in attendance for the June or July board meetings, and The Tribune was unable to reach him for comment prior to press time. Adams, however, said that Wheeler recently expressed a desire to return to the classroom.
“That’s common for a lot of folks that have left the classroom,” he said. “They find that there is a void — whether it’s connecting with students, connecting with curriculum or colleagues. I’ve heard it time and again — something’s missing and they wish to return back to that passion.”
Adams praised Wheeler for his contributions as PR Director and his creativity.
“Jared is an extremely gifted and brilliant speaker and presenter,” Adams said. “When I would give him projects and ask him to produce, he had just a brilliant mind in that regard. He also truly wants what’s best for the district. He’s a huge district advocate.”
Prior to Wheeler’s arrival, Connie Woodard held the title of PR Director for 19 years.
“It was not a new position,” Adams said. “We did re-imagine some of the position’s duties.”
Board reshuffling
The board underwent its annual reorganization Monday night. Adams said he prefers that the reorganization take place in July as it aligns with the new fiscal year.
President Cassie Cleaver and ANW Special Education Cooperative delegate Brad LaRue switched roles. Cleaver is now assigned to ANW while LaRue promptly took the reins as President. Cleaver was board president for two years.
“She has done phenomenal the last two years,” Adams said, noting that as the board’s point person for ANW, she will attend the co-op’s monthly board meetings in Humboldt. “That is serving very faithfully. Not just giving up one evening a month, but now two evenings a month.”
Adams described Cleaver as positive and uplifting.
“She always sees the glass as half full, which is great in times of despair,” he said.
Adams added that Cleaver never took a short-sighted approach when it came to the best interests of the district.
“Cassie is extremely forward thinking,” he said. “Always understanding that there’s decisions we have to make today, but advocating for ‘hey, let’s think five, 10 years down the road. What are the decisions that we need to make to set us up for a good future?’ She’s always been supportive of things that are long-range.”
Heather Guernsey was tapped as the board’s Vice President as well as the Governmental Relations Network representative. In this role, Guernsey will receive information from the Kansas Association of School Boards on legislation and will be a voting delegate for the district at KASB’s annual meeting in December.
The board also reappointed Board Clerk Tamara Slane and Deputy Clerk Jamie Ortiz, and appointed Crystal Treloggen as District Treasurer.
The board approved the following appointments and designations for the district: Kurt Kluin, attorney; Jarred, Gilmore and Phillips, PA, auditors; Matt Koester, official representative for federal projects (Title I, Title IIA Professional Development, Carl Perkins) and hearing officer for free and reduced lunch application appeals; Terri Markham, food service representative; Ortiz and Slane, district KPERS Representatives; The Chanute Tribune, newspaper for legal publications; Kellen Adams, Freedom of Information officer and Title IX, 504 Compliance; Slane, official custodian responsible for maintenance of school records; building principals and assistant principals, truancy officers; Adams, Title IX, 504 compliance; Mike Golay, asbestos coordinator; Dr. Derek Swader to fill a vacated position on the Chanute Recreation Commission, ending December 2024.
The board also set its meeting dates, times and locations for the 2022-23 school year.
Bus purchase
The board unanimously approved the purchase of a 77-passenger bus, electing to go with Midwest Bus Sales’ bid of $131,112. It was the middle price-point of the three bids.
Adams believes the total number of buses in the district’s fleet is somewhere between 15 and 18. He added that the district has aimed to replace one dated bus each year, a component of the district’s Capital Outlay plan that predates his tenure as superintendent.
“I can’t take credit for it,” Adams said. “Part of that plan was a regular commitment to ongoing expenses. One of the things they embedded in that was a plan to purchase one bus per year.”
Due to global supply chain woes, Adams told the board that the new bus will likely not be available until the 2023-24 school year.
“That’s how long we’re seeing things take to deliver,” he said.
Adams said the bus replacement plan is hugely beneficial to the district.
“From the standpoint that we’re committed to transporting every student who needs it,” he said. “Having low-mileage buses that don’t break down as often, cost less and run more efficiently. That just makes the whole operation run smoother.”
Adams said that state law stipulates that school districts must replace buses at the 25-year mark of their existence. He added that the district has buses on the sideline for second-string duties.
“We don’t always have one that’s leaving the fleet,” Adams said. “If we have buses that are 17, 18 years old and still in good shape, we might keep them as a backup. So when one breaks down, we’re still able to run that route.”
Adams told The Tribune that the district has recently had its Support Operation Center, also known as the Bus Barn, burglarized twice over the past month. The building is located at 901 W. Ash, and Adams linked it to a rash of thefts that have taken place on nearby Cherry Street. Among the stolen items were bus radios, first aid kits and police sirens.
The following changes in personnel were approved after closed executive session:
Transfers — Jared Wheeler, from PR Director to CES teacher
Resignations — Deanna Bockover, kitchen manager; Vickie Epps, classroom aide; Carolyn Hoffman, food service; Satinne Wicker, teacher
Employments — Laura Busby, head custodian; Roy McCoy, CHS head bowling coach; Austin Strack, CHS assistant bowling coach; Brett Olson, RMS assistant 8th grade boys basketball coach; Jonathan Rodewald, entry-level technician; Zander Thouvenell, entry-level technician; Brad Winder, teacher
