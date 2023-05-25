Dear loyal readers,
The end of this month will also be the end of my time at The Chanute Tribune and Parsons Sun. It was a decision I did not make lightly, but one that I feel is best for my family and myself.
It has been more than 20 years since I started this career. I have had some wonderful mentors and co-workers over the years, many of whom I will always consider friends. I am honored to have had the opportunity to lead our teams through some of the most turbulent times in our history. I am grateful to have had co-workers who are dedicated, loyal and hard-working – and committed to the purpose and service they provide. Please be understanding and patient during this transition.
Many things have changed in the past two decades – not only in the newspaper world, but in the world at-large. The usual way of doing things has ceased to exist here. More changes will come, and I will not be involved in those. And that will ease my mind some.
Deepak Chopra said, “All great changes are preceded by chaos.” I am choosing to avoid the chaos – but I do hope that great changes are coming for the Tribune and Sun. I have every confidence that the talented staff will continue to give you great, local journalism and excellent customer service. I sincerely hope that our communities will continue to support these newspapers. The mission remains to provide an independent source of compelling, accurate, comprehensive, local information, protecting the public’s right to know and fostering a healthy local economic climate.
I have enjoyed doing my part in helping to provide what so many towns and cities have lost in recent years – local newspapers that offer government oversight, interesting stories and snapshots of people and events, and help our advertisers be successful. It’s been a good run.
I bid you adieu, with best wishes for the future.
- Shanna L. Guiot, Publisher
