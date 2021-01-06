After the holiday break, Chanute USD 413 takes a green Gating Criteria Committee rating for the week beginning Jan. 11.
Chanute USD 413 still has just one red category, the two-week Neosho County Cumulative Incidence Rate (202 new cases).
Districtwide, USD 413’s absentee rate remained green at 93 percent, meaning seven percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom,.
The two-week Neosho County positive case rate remained orange, moving from 13.76 percent to 11.19 percent, with 110 out of 983 COVID-19 tests given resulting in positive cases.
Trend in Neosho County Incidence Rate (stable) remained orange. The district continued with a green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 44 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
For the latest period Dec. 5-Jan. 1, the Neosho County Health Department reported positive numbers at Chanute High School of nine students and one staff; Royster Middle School, six students and one staff; Chanute Elementary School, 10 students and seven staff; Lincoln Early Learning Center, zero; and Support Operations Center, zero. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.
The grand total of cases in the district is down from 145 to 93 – 24 at RMS, 28 at CHS, 30 at CES, and two at LELC, and staff 11. Confirmed current cases are four staff and 21 students. Close contact total is 24, down from 76, with four at RMS, four at CES, 13 at CHS, zero at LELC, and three staff.
The next Gating Criteria meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.