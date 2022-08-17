Mayor wanted slice of PILOT pie
MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Galesburg Mayor Adam Tromsness didn’t exactly get what he wanted at Tuesday’s Neosho County Commission meeting.
Tromsness asked commissioners for $100,000 in order to complete a months-long renovation project of the town’s community center. The city purchased the building from the Neosho County Area Agency on Aging for $25,000 last year, and the building was in need of major repair work. City officials have spent months seeking feedback from community groups to gain a better direction of renovations. Tromsness mentioned local 4-H clubs as well as senior center members as those who offered input. As of the 2020 census, Galesburg’s population is 123.
“Just to bring them in and really work on ‘What do we envision this building looking like and what could we use it for?’” he said.
After months of planning, city officials concluded that the vision was to leave the exterior walls intact while the entirety of the interior would be updated. The crown jewel of the update would become new city office space.
“Right now, the City of Galesburg does not have any office space,” Tromsness said. “Our records are in the home of the city clerk and city treasurer. So this building is going to offer us a city hall — a place for us to store those records, a place for them to work.”
Tromsness said the renovation is approximately two-thirds complete, but the city has burned through the funding it had earmarked for the project. Commissioners approved $90,000 of Payments in Lieu of Taxes from Neosho Ridge Wind to be used for the project a year ago, plus an additional $10,000 from the City of Galesburg budget went toward expenditures.
Tromsness said that in addition to the $25,000 purchase price, the blueprints called for another $150,000 to $175,000 to complete the project.
“We have used the funds that we set aside for the building; we’ve gone through those funds,” Tromsness said. “(The funds) made it exactly as far as we thought they were going to make it.”
Renovations to this point include new sheetrock, progress toward the installation of new bathrooms, and the installation of heating and cooling units.
In his request, Tromsness never addressed why a backup plan for additional funding was not in place.
“What I would be asking the county for (is) $100,000 so that we can complete that project to fully renovate and modernize it for the community of Galesburg,” he said, adding that he was fully aware that the county had received its annual $1 million PILOT installment and that the City of Galesburg wanted its rightful slice of the pie.
“I do know the county received the PILOT money for the wind farm,” he said. “It’s still the opinion of the community members of Galesburg that a generous portion of those funds should be spent within the footprint of that project. This would be a great way to do that in a way that would benefit the entire community.”
1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff asked Tromsness if he had invoices that could shed further light on renovation expenditures.
“We have plans that we’ve drawn up with detailed receipts for all the work up to this point,” he said.
With $100,000 already funneled into the project, Tromsness said that the building is “certainly in a usable state.” He then pivoted to the building’s infrequent use as an election polling location.
“We got through the primary election in a temporary space there, but we’re expecting to have (more) renovations made for the general election this fall,” Tromsness said, if his request is approved.
Westhoff said he would like to tour the building before making a final decision.
“Any time you’d like to,” Tromsness said. “(Project Coordinator) Kelly Newberry and myself would be happy to walk you through there.”
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen noted she had recently toured the building and was pleased with its progress. She said that Tromsness failed to mention renovation of the kitchen as a major portion of the project that still needs to take place.
“That’s a lot of the (remaining) expenses,” she said. “That would help facilitate what’s going to happen in the larger area if there’s gatherings and such.”
Klaassen also addressed Tromsness’ play for PILOT dollars.
“I’ve been here since the beginning of the wind farm,” she said. “At the beginning, we did give a large portion of the money to the Galesburg area. Not only did we give you that money, we also gave money to the relief fund, which I heard had a great fundraiser this weekend. We also gave $200,000 to the (Galesburg) school system.”
Since that original funding was dispersed, commissioners have shied away from rubber-stamping funding for individual projects, according to Klaassen.
“We’ve really used the last two years to spread it around the county and give some relief on our budget,” she said. “So going back and looking at this, I’m not for sure if we’re in a position at this point to commit.”
Klaassen left the door slightly ajar for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.
“This (project) is a great boost for that area,” she said. “But with our budget, the economic times are a little troubling.”
Klaassen then said the commission would be best suited to revisit Tromsness’ request in January.
“Looking at this at the beginning of the year might give us a better idea of where we’re at,” she said. “I just think getting through November and the elections that things could get kind of rocky. It’s so uncertain right now. To commit to the third part of the building, I guess I would just like to wait until the first of the year.”
Westhoff, who represents the district, echoed Klaassen’s sentiments.
“I think we need to wait until after the election is over and see what happens before we commit any dollars,” he said.
Tromsness continued to press his case, noting that the City of Galesburg is dealing with its own budget woes.
“With our particular size of city, we have no way to generate revenue,” he said.
Elsworth lauds poll workers
Neosho County Clerk Heather Elsworth said that the primary election is officially a wrap for Neosho County. She noted that canvassing is complete and that her office has also completed a lone mandatory recount for a statewide office.
2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore noted that nine Kansas counties have expended funds for a recount of the “Value Them Both” amendment, which was resoundingly rejected by Kansans. The one major race that entailed a legitimately-activated recount was that of State Treasurer. State Senator Caryn Tyson, who represents a large swath of southeast Kansas, was narrowly defeated by State Rep. Steven Johnson on election night in the Republican primary. A recount has since ensued, with Johnson maintaining his slim advantage.
“We are good to go and closed out,” Elsworth said.
Westhoff lobbed an unrelated question at Elsworth.
“What happened down in Montgomery County? They had a glitch down there in Montgomery County in the primary?” Westhoff asked.
Elsworth declined to answer.
“I’d rather not speak about that,” she said. “It wasn’t Neosho County, so we’re happy.”
Elsworth applauded her office’s poll workers for the election night diligence.
“They did an amazing job. Voters were patient with the long lines, so we appreciate them as well,” she said. “All in all, it was a very busy day.”
Energized by the “Value Them Both” amendment, Elsworth noted that turnout was the largest in the history of the state, and Neosho County was no exception.
“Voter (turnout) in the county was almost 50 percent,” she said of the robust total. “Some polling locations were over 50 percent.”
Elsworth added that provisional ballots accounted for less than three percent of the total vote in Neosho County.
Recovery event
April Jackson, director of Southeast Kansas Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, asked commissioners for permission to utilize the judicial center lawn for an upcoming event.
The Iola-based entity covers six SEK counties, including Neosho.
Jackson told commissioners that the event pertains to National Recovery Month in September.
“As part of the coalition, we want to celebrate recovery in September in every county,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the event will take place Sept. 8 from 3 to 6 pm in front of the judicial center, located in Chanute. Jackson said the coalition plans on placing a banner that reads “Recovery is for everybody” on the premises.
“We want to invite the community to hang out with us and talk recovery and celebrate a recovery lifestyle,” she said.
Commissioners unanimously approved use of the judicial center lawn for the National Recovery Month event.
Editor’s note: See Friday’s edition of The Tribune for more on Tuesday’s meeting
