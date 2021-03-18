MATT RESNICK
The Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum has grappled with major adversity during the global COVID-19 pandemic. An attraction for travelers far and wide as well as local residents, the museum was completely closed off for two months at the onset of the pandemic last spring. It reopened to the public in May 2020, but has been absent of guided tours ever since.
Museum curator Jacquelyn Borgeson Zimmer is hoping to keep it as a feature attraction in the pandemic, as admission is currently free.
“We have arranged for local businesses to cover admission cost,” she said.
“We’re really hoping to encourage families and individuals to come on their own, and they won’t have to worry about large groups. I can’t guarantee that because it is spring break across the country, and we had a ton of people in on Wednesday. And I imagine we will until April 1. Our visitors come from all over the country.”
An upcoming main event Zimmer touted was Safari Family Day organized in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee. The event, slated to take place April 24, will feature a Souk-aba, also known as an open-air market. Souk-aba is Arabic for North African, where they are well-known for their silks. Zimmer said the museum began doing this after opening in the early 1960s and into the early 70s.
“The Safari Museum used to do it where people would come and sell stuff, and (money from) everything they sold was given to the museum,” she said. “It was the first big fundraiser for the museum. We’re not doing it as a fundraiser this year. We’re just asking artists who want to come, to sign up so we can get them booth space. Then they can sell and make their own money. We’re not asking for donations. We know we’ve been hit hard, but also know that artists have been hit hard, too.”
Zimmer said the global pandemic has been tough on the Safari Museum.
“The biggest challenge for us is that we’re a very hands-on museum. We bring back a lot of artifacts from Africa and the South Seas. These are things kids can touch. So they actually get that experience of feeling what it’s made of, trying it on,” she said. “More than half of our museum is hands-on, when we could do that.”
Zimmer said during the two-month closure last year, all of the touchable artifacts were removed.
“It’s been a loss for us, the kinds of hands-on connection we have with our visitors,” she said. “And frankly, a lot of the adults (partake) in hands-on things as much as the children. It really is an experience for everybody, and it’s something we’ve struggled with.”
The museum recently received a grant for sanitation stations.
“We’re slowly working those in,” Zimmer said. “As we work those in, we’ll start slowly bringing out the artifacts that can hold up to more rigorous cleaning. A leather African drum cannot be cleaned with harsh chemicals after every touch. It just won’t last. As we’re able to put those in the gallery so people can clean their hands before and after, we’ll be able to bring back some of the more tangible, touchable artifacts. I think that’s been the hardest for us.”
Zimmer said the loss of guided school tours has also been difficult to overcome.
“It’s invigorating to have the kids come in and see the museum and get excited by it,” she said. “We actually have more school tours from outside of Chanute than in Chanute, because it’s (considered) a field trip when you travel two hours. We would have 175 kids on a bus from Ottawa every year. We’ve had 85 from little Edna, Kansas. A lot from the Tulsa area. We’ve lost all of those, and it’s really put a damper on it.”
Zimmer said the museum has also faced staffing issues during the pandemic.
“Ninety percent of our volunteers are seniors, and we obviously don’t want to put them at risk,” she said. “So they have not been able to return to watch the front desk, (enabling) the staff to do more hands-on tours.”
The museum also features a theater, with pre-COVID-19 capacity seating set at 30. Theater seating has now been rearranged to create enough space to adhere to social distancing measures.
“We’ve cut that more than in half,” she said of the seating. “The absolute tops we can do is 12.”
The once-in-a-century pandemic has not halted the museum from receiving new artwork.
“I had 42 pieces of art show up on my home doorstep,” she said, adding the donor shipped to her home address due to the museum being closed at the time. “Now that we have these new pieces, they need to be fit into the new gallery.”
The museum’s regular operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 am - 5 pm, and Sunday from 1-5 pm.
