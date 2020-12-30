GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners finally voted to opt in to the state’s facemask mandate in their final meeting of 2020.
The commission voted 2-1 to follow a months-old executive order from Gov. Laura Kelly mandating the wearing of facemasks in public to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Commissioner Paul Westhoff voted against the measure.
Departing Commissioner David Orr said he received a letter this week from a nurse urging the adoption of the mandate, and asked that county employees set an example of wearing masks. Commissioner Gail Klaassen seconded Orr’s motion, and asked that it be reviewed in 60 days.
As of Tuesday’s report by the Neosho County Health Department, 12 county residents have died from the disease. More than 7 percent of residents have tested positive since the pandemic began and 152 are currently sick.
Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp texted commissioners during Wednesday’s meeting to report that the free COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of Neosho County Community College has been extended to January 31. It is open Monday through Saturday 9 am to 5:30 pm. To schedule an appointment, go to www,gogettested.com/kansas
Orr asked that people who test positive at the drive-through tests, which are organized by the state and college, notify the county health department.
The commission also heard Wednesday from rural resident Mathew Inman, who is studying politics at Washington University in St. Louis. Inman has been watching video of county commission meetings online and criticized commissioners for lack of action against COVID-19, and also for conflicts between them at meetings.
In other business Wednesday, commissioners approved a salary increase and one-time bonus for themselves. Westhoff proposed increasing commissioners’ salary to $23,000 with a one-time payment of $10,000.
The proposal passed 2-1 with Klaassen opposed. Klaassen begins a new term at the next meeting, and said she would not accept the check.
Commissioners also approved budget amendments for the end of the year, and approved insurance with Wood Dulohery and with the Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative for Counties. KWORC will provide workers compensation at $108,041, which is $4,800 lower than the other bid. The measure passed 2-1 with Westhoff opposed. Westhoff said he preferred the local firm, but Orr said it would not guarantee the price would not increase. Wood Dulohery will provide other liability insurance at $169,354.
Commissioners also voted to give $10,000 each to the Osage Mission Museum, Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum, and to the Fair Board from Neosho Ridge Wind project’s payments in lieu of taxes.
They voted to give $93,000 to the City of Galesburg and $100,000 each to Thayer and to Main Street Chanute. Half of the funds are supposed to be spent for public safety and half for infrastructure.
Commissioners approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application from the Galesburg Relief Fund committee, which intends to build a 40-by-40-foot building for $81,450.
They accepted an application for disaster relief from the owners of property at 530 S. Grant in Chanute that was destroyed by fire June 14.
Commissioners approved purchasing the PubWorks tracking software for the Road and Bridge Department and renewed anti-virus protection through Advantage for two years. They approved a wiring change for the courthouse HVAC system, and the purchase of a compact track loader the county has been leasing.
In his final outgoing comments to fellow commissioners, Orr said people he thought wanted to kill him have become his friends, and he apologized for his arrogance at times.
“I have no desire to come back to politics again,” he said.
