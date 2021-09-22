MATT RESNICK
USD 413’s time spent under mandatory masking protocols lasted roughly two weeks.
With the district seeing increasing rates of COVID-19 cases and close-contact exposures among students and staff through the first three weeks of the school year, mandatory masking was implemented Sept. 7.
The district’s COVID-19 numbers then sharply decreased, and USD 413 officials have now opted to again allow a mask-optional environment districtwide.
The change in policy came amid their most recent Gating Committee meeting on Sept. 15. Dubbed their “Stoplight” policy, it’s a tiered and color-coded mask-protocol system that’s been fully endorsed by Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said his administrative team feels very comfortable with the newly-adopted process that will drive masking policies moving forward.
“The primary reason for this level of comfort is due to the fact that it is based upon data generated from within our buildings, which we believe is the most important metric to use,” Adams said, as the Gating Committee meets once a week and is composed of individuals from the district and local health entities.
The primary data point utilized is the percentage of students and staff testing positive and those who have been exposed to a positive case. When positives plus exposures equal less than two percent of all staff and students, the schools then enter into “Green” protocol, in which masks are optional.
“Yellow” protocol, which the district is in currently, denotes that the positivity plus exposure rate is hovering between 2 to 4.99 percent. This requires mandatory masking only when social distancing is not possible. Additionally, the protocol requires visitors and spectators on district premises to mask up.
“Red” protocol is triggered when the positivity plus exposure rate exceeds 5 percent, and requires mandatory masking for all individuals while indoors districtwide.
“The Gating Committee continues to study additional data points and categories as helpful ancillary information to consider when evaluating health and safety protocol,” Adams said. “We are also of the firm belief that the areas/situations in which masking is still required align with a common-sense approach in which masks help to limit both the spread of the virus, as well as the potential for quarantines.”
Adams wasn’t sure yet about the number of classrooms or any other locations where mandatory masking may come into play under Yellow protocol. The Gating Committee report cited examples such as students who may be in close proximity due to collaboration on a project, or if a teacher were to “move through” a classroom.
“We have not conducted a full audit/count of the classrooms in our district that qualify at this time,” he said. “As a result, I believe providing any number would be pure conjecture at this point.”
Adams said he fully recognizes that parents and patrons of the district remain “passionate” on both sides of the mask issue.
“We have and continue to receive feedback regarding our decisions on a regular basis from various stakeholders across our community,” he said. “To that end, I continue to encourage this dialogue with our office as we cooperatively work through these issues as a community.”
The district topped out with 28 COVID-19 cases in late August, but as of Wednesday, that number had dwindled to one. For the year, USD 413 has reported 55 positive cases and 390 close-contact exposures.
NMRMC CEO Dennis Franks, also a member of the USD 413 Board of Education, said he supports the new policy.
“I would rather everybody be masked,” he said. “But because we’re doing it differently, there’s two things that we’re looking for. One, is to keep kids in school. But the overriding thing, is to keep them safe. So that’s why we have the Gating Committee and have set up this program — and I think it’s working pretty well.”
