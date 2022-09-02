MATT RESNICK
Time is of the essence for Neosho County Commissioners to appoint a new county counselor.
Current counselor Seth Jones has announced his departure from the position, effective Sept. 30, after having accepted a job with an Independence-based law firm.
Commissioners approved bidding specifications for requirements tied to the position and plan to unseal bids at the Sept. 27 meeting. Commission Chair Gail Klaassen told The Tribune she has yet to receive any names.
If commissioners fail to fill the position by Oct. 1, state statute mandates that those duties fall to County Attorney Linus Thuston.
“I actually visited with Linus (on Wednesday) about that, because I do have some concerns with the short notice here and not having this process done before because we’ve never gone out for bids (for that role),” Klaassen told The Tribune. “What if this doesn’t go through and we don’t have something in place by Oct. 1? The county attorney has to step forward and help us. That might not be liked by everyone, but that’s the state statue — and that’s the situation that we’re placed in.”
Thuston told The Tribune that it would be difficult for him to be physically present for the commission’s typically lengthy meetings, primarily due to his court-related obligations.
“We’ll have to take that into consideration, I guess,” Klaassen said.
If that scenario plays out, commissioners would be unable to call executive sessions or special meetings that deal with legal matters.
“It’s just something we’ll have to deal with and make the best of it. We don’t have a choice,” Klaassen said.
Klaassen added that she’s unsure of the details regarding the process. Jones, however, said he is willing to provide feedback and recommendations to commissioners pertaining to applicants.
The county counselor’s role requires work outside of the scope of regular meetings. Jones’ duties also entail drafting contracts, providing advice and feedback as requested by county personnel, and ensuring that county officials are adhering to Kansas open meetings guidelines. Additionally, Jones was heavily involved in contract negotiations for the Neosho Ridge Wind project.
“Seth does handle things that come up between meetings,” Klaassen said.
Contract details
Jones was tapped for the role in mid-2014, and has earned nearly $800,000 during that time — an average of $98,405 annually. Jones also charges $125 hourly and $25 per email for legal advice.
Jones’ contract is somewhat complex, with $24,000 of his salary rolled into the county attorney’s diversion fund. The $24,000, which breaks down to $2,000 monthly, pays for Jones’ attendance at each regular session, with that rate increasing for special meetings and budget work sessions. The contract also stipulates that Jones remain present for the entirety of meetings.
If Jones were to bill the county for anything in excess of $2,000 for that portion of his contract, it would be coded separately by the county with the remaining amount paid out of the Courthouse General Contractual fund.
In many counties, the elected county attorney also serves as the county counselor. Galemore previously told The Tribune that the $24,000 covered by the diversion fund will be shifted to the county commission’s 2023 budget. At the time, Galemore explained that it had more to do with avoiding any conflicts of interest between Jones and Thuston.
