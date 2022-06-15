MATT RESNICK
The USD 413 Board of Education will look to approve districtwide security measures at a special meeting set for Monday.
Security upgrades include installation of cameras and entryway upgrades at each of the district’s four school buildings.
As part of Gov. Laura Kelly’s 2023 budget, the district is hopeful it will receive a robust state match under the “Safe and Secure Schools” grant. If approved by the board on Monday, the total cost of USD 413’s security enhancements is in the neighborhood of $120,000.
Superintendent Kellen Adams has submitted a request asking for $60,000, the maximum grant amount allowable. With only $5 million allotted for the entirety of the state, Adams said that it’s likely the district will receive less than its requested amount.
“I anticipate that the amount we receive will be prorated,” Adams said, adding that the district will be notified after the Kansas State Board of Education holds its July board meeting. “I’m guessing that several (districts’) awards will be less than what they put in for. I’ll be amazed if we get the full award.”
Adams said that the district will look to upgrade and/or add cameras.
“There’s some blind spots we recognize, and so we’ll add cameras there,” Adams said. “In some cases, we’re going to replace cameras that are 15 years old.”
The second component, a secured entrance makeover, will look to closely emulate the district’s new central office. Visitors are only able to access the central office during regular work hours by first buzzing in from outside of the front entrance. Individuals must then enter through a second exterior corridor prior to arriving in the lobby.
“That is actually the model we like and the one we’re going after,” Adams said. “It’s everything from locking the front doors and adding door bells to electrifying the doors. So if a door gets blocked open, you’ll be notified of that.”
Adams said that board approval is required for anything that costs $20,000 or more, and the special meeting is being held in order to expedite the process.
“If we wait until July 14 (KSDE meeting date), there is no way there is going to be enough time to get everything done before school starts,” he said. “So what we’re going to do is approve it under the assumption that under the least favorable scenario we’re going to pay for the whole tab, knowing full well there’s a good chance that some grant funds will kick in.”
Camera replacement can take place while school is in session, but the entrance upgrades will be more difficult to accomplish during the school year.
“We can go and replace five cameras in a hallway without really interrupting things,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to take down and detach things related to the front door or disable the front doors while school’s taking place. Our goal is to get the doors and front entrances done before we bring everybody back in August.”
Adams is confident that the measure will receive board approval.
“Obviously I can’t predict it, but I would like to think it has a good shot of being approved,” he said.
The district’s overall security and safety came under scrutiny at the board’s June 6 meeting. Parent Trystin McMurray expressed concerns she said she had personally observed while picking her children up from Chanute Elementary and Royster Middle School. McMurray implored the board to take swift action.
“I think it’s heavy on everybody’s mind right now,” Adams said, referencing the recent school shooting in Texas. “I completely and totally understand the passion, and don’t think Trystin is the only parent that feels that way.”
Adams said he fully empathizes with parents on the weighty issue.
“Parents want to know that their children are safe in school,” he said. “I just want people to know that we are taking it seriously and are activating several of the steps in order to do what we think is best.”
Adams said he respects McMurray for presenting her concerns to the board.
“I can work with engaged folks much easier than I can work with folks who have become apathetic about their children or family,” he said.
Adams believes the upgrades adequately address the concerns brought forth by McMurray.
“The things we’re putting into motion come very close to, if not addressing all of those,” he said.
Budget item
In addition, the board will also consider amending a budgetary item by republishing Fund 11. The new expenditures will primarily relate to 4-year-old at-risk students attending Lincoln Early Learning Center.
“You republish a fund any time you need to spend or want to spend more than you originally published,” Adams said, adding the district was able to identify additional revenue with which to work.
Adams emphasized that the move will not cause a tax increase.
“This is not raising anybody’s taxes or anything else,” he said. “It’s just simply allowing us the legal ability to expend more money in that fund.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.