Matt Resnick
Approximately $309,000 was approved for HVAC upgrades during Monday night’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting. The entire tab is being footed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment through grant funding.
The district was previously awarded $450,000 as part of a COVID-19 testing supplies grant. KDHE later reallocated the funding, and the district chose to earmark it for one of the approved categories — increasing the quality of indoor air quality.
“Testing all but came to an end, so there were several unallocated dollars,” Superintendent Kellen Adams told the board. “The caveat was that the project had to fall within the addition and/or improvement of indoor air quality.”
The locations that will receive HVAC upgrades are the rooftop
area over Royster Middle School’s auxiliary gym, Lincoln Early Learning Center classrooms, and restrooms and concessions at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
Board members were pleased with the funding windfall.
“This will be a big cost saving down the line,” said Cassie Cleaver.
Board member Jeff Caldwell agreed.
“It puts the district in a good position long-term to avoid some major expenses on critical budget items down the road,” Caldwell said. “It’s nice to get state dollars to pay for that.”
The funding will allow the district to sidestep expensing money from its Capital Outlay fund.
“Those were projects that were going to be needed at some point, and so this allows us to not expense that from Capital Outlay,” Adams said.
The work will likely take place over the summer, as Adams said he does not want to cause a disruption for teachers and students.
“Sometimes you can sneak it in over spring break, depending on the size. There is some work we can get done without disturbing instruction, especially if it’s on a rooftop,” he said. “Anything involving a crane or that’s going to make substantial noise, we’ll just hold off until a break or summer.
“On all of these projects, we will encumber the funds and turn over whatever deposit is necessary.”
More from this section
The total projects, as approved by the board and contingent on KDHE approval, were: Lincoln Early Center classroom units, $143,667; Chanute Community Sports Complex, $115,390; and Royster Middle School auxiliary gym, $50,887. Wichita-based DCS Services was tapped as contractor for the projects.
The remaining money from the KDHE grant will be allocated to window repairs at Royster. Adams and the board are still awaiting details to be ironed out with DCS Services. The window replacement must also meet the same KDHE criteria that the HVAC upgrades fell under. Adams noted that the windows need to be able to open to meet those criteria, but Adams also has safety concerns pertaining to the accessibility of the windows.
Adams said that he anticipates the remaining money, approximately $141,000, being fully spent on the project, and that the district may even go over that figure.
Network
The board also approved a $54,496 expenditure for three years of service with Barracuda Networks. Barracuda is a company that provides security, networking and digital storage products. The purchase was necessary due to the district switching from a contracted service to a self-operational computer software and hardware system in June.
“That was just one of the pieces we had yet to execute with the switch,” Adams said, noting that the service was included with the previous contractor.
As part of the process, the district has had to replace all of its access points.
“The firewall service is critical for us as far as preventing outside attacks and hazards,” Adams said.
Personnel items approved after closed executive session were:
Employment: Kendall Fiscus, teacher (second semester only); Courtney Gericke, classroom aide; Betsy Ogden, food service; Craig Shields, custodian; Christy Westbrook, RMS ISS supervisor.
There were no resignations, terminations, retirements or transfers.
Editor’s note: Board member Ross Hendrickson was not present for Monday’s meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.