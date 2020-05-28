ERIC SPRUILL
Since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt, many people have reported an increase in having extremely vivid dreams during the mandatory lockdown.
Mark Johnston, Neosho County Community College assistant professor of psychology, says there is a simple answer for the phenomenon.
“Our minds are trying to make up for what we are missing out on. Studies have shown that the number of vivid or strange dreams are on the rise during this time. Most of the time people do not remember their dreams, but what many are experiencing now are dreams that seem so real,” Johnston said. “I wouldn’t necessarily call them nightmares, though some have reported those as well. But without human interaction, without doing our normal day-to-day activities, without going to work, our minds are making up for the lack of experiences.”
Johnston said oftentimes the dreams are about things we have experienced in the past, or can simply be about going to work. He just finished a study on vivid dreams with a student at the college. Their study concluded that people who are more open are more likely to have vivid dreams in general. However, he also believes the pandemic is responsible for the recent phenomenon.
According to an article by The Harvard Gazette, Deidre Barrett, assistant professor of psychology in the Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, believes the more time people have to sleep, the better the chance of having vivid dreams.
She explained vivid dreams can be caused by too much sleep, or from insomnia.
Less sleep can be attributed to frequent awakenings. If someone is waking up frequently throughout the night, it is likely they are waking up during the REM (Rapid Eye Movement) stage of their dreams. These are the most vivid times of the dreaming process.
Several other articles note that dreams about bugs have been on the increase. Barrett says the bug is a metaphor for the virus. People often refer as being sick to “having a bug,” so in times of a pandemic, dreams about bugs are often a reference to the virus.
The same goes for dreams about tornados, earthquakes and floods. The mind is creating something it can compare to the virus, since a real picture of the virus does not exist. These dreams are caused by anxiety.
Johnston believes now that the country is beginning to reopen, the number of vivid dreams will start to decrease.
“I think it’s just a matter of being bored while stuck at home. I believe once everyone returns to work and things go back to normal, our sleeping and dreaming habits will follow,” Johnston said.
