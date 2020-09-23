GREG LOWER
This year’s Chanute High School Homecoming Queen comes from a royal family.
Kathryn Casebolt, CHS Basketball Queen 1950, is the great-grandmother of Brecca Peter, crowned Friday as 2020 Homecoming Queen.
Now Kathryn Finley, she said she was pleased with her great-granddaughter’s honor 70 years later.
“I was tickled to death,” she said. Finley said Brecca is her first great-granddaughter after five sons.
Finley was crowned at halftime of a basketball game in January 1950 at what today is the Chanute Recreation Center but then was the high school. At 88, she said she doesn’t get around well enough and wasn’t able to attend Brecca’s coronation Friday.
“My knees won’t let me,” she said. Although the ceremony went ahead on the football field at the Chanute Community Sports Complex, the Homecoming football game was cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and injuries.
She said her dress in 1950 was very different from Brecca’s. Finley wore a red formal with cap sleeves and a round neckline. The song “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” played, but her crown of jonquil flowers wilted before pictures the next morning. Her parents attended the coronation, and there was a dance afterwards, she recalled.
Her escort was basketball team captain Bill Spencer, but she was already engaged to Dorrell Finley, who had been her next-door neighbor when they were two years old.
“Bill Spencer hesitated a long time before he kissed me,” Finley said.
Finley was a member of National Honor Society and worked in the school office for all four years of high school. Her best friend, Carol Jester, was Football Queen that year.
Brecca Peter is a member of National Honor Society, Kay’s Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is wrestling manager, attends Studio B Dance Center, and KICS Youth Group at First United Methodist Church.
She is currently doing a senior project/observation at Chanute Elementary School in Mrs. Duncan’s first grade class and is employed at Cherry Street Youth Center. She plans to attend Pittsburg State University and major in Education.
