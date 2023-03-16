MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Banking records that have been requested from the Neosho County Attorney’s office are also connected to a former office staffer and her alleged role with the handling of financial materials, The Tribune has learned.
Commissioners have asked County Attorney Linus Thuston to produce three years’ worth of banking statements tied to his office’s trust account. Until Tuesday’s county commission meeting, Thuston said that he had never received such a request. But Commissioner Nic Galemore noted at the meeting that he has been seeking the records for months, adding that this was Thuston’s first appearance before the commission in several months.
The infrequency of deposits by Thuston’s office into the trust account appeared to be the primary reason for the commission’s document request. Commissioners, along with County Counselor Bret Heim, are also attempting to investigate the alleged signing of checks by Thuston’s former employee Karen Mendoza.
Thuston told The Tribune that Mendoza retired last spring and returned to the office on one occasion to add her signature to a number of checks that were dispersed to various county entities, including the county treasurer’s office. While Thuston said she retired in May or June, a request made to the county clerk’s office for the exact date was initially denied, with Clerk Heather Elsworth calling it a “sticky situation.”
Thuston noted that the protocol for the documents in question require a second signature in addition to Thuston’s. Mendoza was supposedly authorized to provide that signature during her time of employment. Thuston also said that Mendoza had planned on returning to his office in a part-time capacity, but that the environment had become too stressful.
“Part of the reason she left was so that she wouldn’t have to deal with the stress of stupid stuff like this,” Thuston said in reference to the commission’s actions. “This stuff being brought up by a county commissioner has absolutely nothing to do with (the banking records).”
Thuston added that he was unsure about Mendoza’s leave time and whether she had any remaining paid time off during her post-retirement return to the office.
In an interview with The Tribune on Thursday, Heim confirmed the revelation that he and commissioners were investigating Mendoza’s role with the check signatures.
Heim emphasized that since they have not yet received the requested documents from Thuston, they are still in the fact-finding phase.
“If that is in fact happening, that can be a cause of concern,” Heim said of a non-employee signing official county documents.
Heim declined to comment on the legality of the matter until he has more information.
“At this point, we really don’t have all the facts,” he said. “Once we get all those facts, if there is an issue with legality or something of that nature, we’ll certainly discuss it with commissioners.”
Heim indicated that signatures provided by a non-employee would be highly irregular.
“It’s certainly not a practice that I would encourage,” he said. “That’s why we asked (Thuston) for the bank records. We want everything to be transparent and open. Until I see the details, I’m not drawing any conclusions whatsoever.”
Heim remains hopeful that Thuston will produce the requested bank statements prior to the commission’s March 28 meeting.
“I’m confident that we will receive them — and if we don’t, we will take further action,” he said. “At this point, I have no reason to believe that we won’t receive them.”
This is despite Thuston’s possible scenarios that could interfere with commissioners’ multiple requests.
“He had a lot of hypotheticals,” Heim said, which ranged from potential illness among staffers and their families to a quadruple homicide. “Whether those are reasonable or not, everybody is going to have a different opinion.”
Heim said that rampant speculation and conjecture led to Thuston’s appearance at Tuesday’s meeting.
“There is so much speculation floating around. It’s like, you have a question about how department heads run their department, let’s ask the department head,” he said. “Let’s get them here and on the record. Don’t jump to conclusions and, if you’re missing information, ask for it.”
County Treasurer Sydney Ball told The Tribune that she was unaware of any documents her office received that were signed by Mendoza after her employment had ended with the county. Ball added that she would need to research that.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said that the situation surrounding Mendoza is concerning and that the alleged actions should make any former employee fearful of potential legal exposure. For example, Galemore said an official such as Ball has built-in protections for such matters, with liability protections as treasurer that shield her from things outside of her control, like theft of county funds.
“If you’re a non-employee, you’re not being protected by anything within the county’s insurance,” Galemore said. “(Thuston) said in the meeting that she came back and signed checks for him. She was coming back and signing vouchers to pay out diversions and/or bills.
“It’s a two signature process. If she’s writing checks with him, and she’s not an employee, I don’t see how that’s possible.”
Thuston defended the overall legality of the actions, indicating that he has autonomy in his role as county attorney to authorize such a decision without approval from the commission.
“That account has never had anything administered through the county commission until they made their motion a couple weeks ago,” he said, of the vote to add Ball and Elsworth to the account’s signature card.
Thuston added that Mendoza’s signature applied exclusively to checks.
“This has happened with other entities within Neosho County,” Thuston said. “Both private and public entities.”
