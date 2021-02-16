MATT RESNICK
Chanute Elks Lodge member Frank Springer has been tapped as an honorary Grand Innerguard for the Elks Grand Lodge National Convention in Tampa, Florida.
The Elks’ original date of inception was Feb. 16, 1868, with the national convention slated for the first week of July. This year’s annual convention celebrates the 153rd anniversary of its founding. Last year’s convention was canceled due to COVID-19, but attendance for recent conventions has averaged 8,000 to 10,000 members.
Springer plans on taking part in the opening flag ceremony, in which he will represent the Sunflower State. That’s followed by the opening of the general session, and election of new officers for the incoming year. Festivities also include business sessions, and recognition for national scholarship winners and Hoop Shoot and Soccer Shoot championships.
Springer said Chanute Elks No. 806 is an integral part of the community, having contributed more than $4 million towards community efforts since its inception locally in 1903.
The Elks supports both active military forces and retired veterans — furnishing items such as food, clothes and gifts. Additionally, the Elks awards nearly $5 million in college scholarships nationwide on an annual basis.
