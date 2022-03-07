More than 120 4-H members gathered Saturday morning on the Neosho County Community College campus to enter their works for the regional competition.
Members of at least 20 4-H clubs over nine counties brought demonstrations for judging along with illustrated talks, readings, public speaking and performances in instrumental music, singing, talent and dance.
They also conducted model meetings for competition.
The participants previously took part in county and purple-level competition. Those who had individual presentations can compete at the Kansas State Fair in April.
The clubs are part of the Southwind Extension District and include Neosho, Labette, Cherokee, Crawford, Montgomery and Wilson counties.
