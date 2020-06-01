Undersheriff Taylor puts hat in the ring
GREG LOWER
ERIE – By the time the election filing period closed Monday, the race for Neosho County Sheriff had changed again.
Incumbent Sheriff Jim Keath has withdrawn his candidacy, and Undersheriff Greg Taylor has filed for the position as a Republican.
Taylor will face challenger David Starr of Chanute in the Republican primary and the winner will face Democrat Kelly Standley of St. Paul in the general election.
In other races, 3rd District Commissioner Gail Klaassen will face challengers Mark Ping and Eddie Rosenberger in the Republican primary, and 2nd District Commissioner David Orr, a Democrat, will face Republican Challenger Christopher Ellis in the general election.
Register of Deeds Kathy Milner, County Attorney Linus Thuston, Treasurer Sydney Ball and County Clerk Heather Elsworth, all Republicans, did not have an opponent file.
Township Board treasurer candidates who filed are Ron Flowers, Canville; Melinda Robertson, Ladore; Bryan Schulz, Chetopa; and Kenneth Paisley, Mission. Township board trustees were Mike Henry, Canville; Marion Page, Grant; and Jeff O’Brien, Mission.
Keath withdrew his candidacy shortly before noon Monday and said he will explore new opportunities outside of county government.
“After 31 years of service with the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, I look forward to having time for personal endeavors, family and friends,” Keath said. “It has been an amazing honor to have served as Sheriff for the last 22 years. I have found the position extremely rewarding and have enjoyed many friendships built along the way.”
He said the sheriff’s office has an outstanding staff that has worked hard and he appreciated the men and women who gave their all. Keath thanked them for their loyalty and hard work.
Taylor began his law enforcement career in 1998 as a deputy and held positions as patrol lieutenant and lieutenant detective before he became undersheriff in 2005.
Taylor is a member of the Kansas Sheriff’s Association, the Kansas Narcotics Officers Association, Sons of the American Legion, is a lifetime member of the FFA, and serves on the Neosho County Farm Bureau board.
Taylor is also a certified emergency manager and has supervised the patrol, investigations, court deputies, and jail operations. He has taught community outreach programs at kindergarten through 12th grade schools, Neosho County Community College and civic organizations, including the National Rifle Association’s Eddie Eagle Gun Safety program to elementary schools in Chanute, Erie, St. Paul and Thayer; a women’s sexual assault awareness, deterrence and self-defense class; classes to the elderly on scams and frauds; a self-defense class for social workers and a Common Crimes of Youth class for junior and senior high students.
Taylor started the SAFE program at the Chanute, Erie and St. Paul high schools from grants and donations.
Retired Chanute Police Chief and past 3rd District Commissioner Vernon Schultz is Taylor’s campaign treasurer.
