GREG LOWER
Researching a pandemic during a pandemic is not easy.
During the current situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), people may wonder how things now compare to the 1918 influenza pandemic.
Unfortunately, the Chanute Tribune lost its archives in a 2011 fire and the public library’s closing prevents access 1918 issues on microfilm.
Chanute historian Jim Whaley said he does not have access to microfilm either, and his scrapbooks don’t go back to 1918, so he can’t provide specific information on how many were sick or possibly died in Chanute.
But the two pandemics had differences in social patterns, he said. Many people in town raised their own vegetables and produce and did not eat at restaurants as much back then.
First case in Kansas
Still, Whaley said, the first case was in Kansas.
Although the general origin is debated, one theory places it in Haskell County in January and February 1918. The community, according to Haskell County Historical Society curator Darlene Groth, was most likely Santa Fe, now a ghost town.
Haskell County physician Loring Milner contacted colleagues within the state and the US Public Health Service about an “influenza of the severe type.” An April 4 weekly public health publication reported 18 cases with three deaths, but by that time the outbreak had traveled 270 miles to what is now Fort Riley.
The first week of March, Private Albert Gitchell, a cook at Camp Funston, went to the medic with symptoms consistent with influenza. By noon that day, 107 soldiers reported the same symptoms. By the end of the week, 522 soldiers were infected.
After five weeks, 1,100 soldiers were infected and 47 were dead.
Although it eased in Kansas, by May soldiers were reported falling ill in World War I. Wartime censorship suppressed news reports, except in neutral Spain where King Alphonso XIII got sick. That is why the pandemic wasn’t known as the Kansas Influenza but was instead referred to as the Spanish Influenza.
US soldiers gave the flu to the Germans and by fall it returned to the US. Kansas City newspapers reported the disease, also known as “grip.”
“Influenza in 26 states” was a headline on Sept. 26.
“Grip Doubles Death Rate” on Sept. 27.
Non-Army cases
On Sept. 29, a newspaper reported an employee of the Hotel Muehlebach, Mary Riley, was admitted to Kansas City General Hospital, the first non-Army case in Kansas, although some civilian cases may have come days earlier at a Union Station restaurant.
In early October, Dr. Samuel J. Crumbine, a Dodge City physician who became secretary of the Kansas Board of Health in 1904, issued a statewide order to stop the spread of the disease.
Crumbine would become known for public-awareness campaigns like his slogan against disease-carrying insects, “Swat the fly,” supposedly inspired by a baseball game, and engraving “Don’t spit on the sidewalk” in paving bricks. He also campaigned against communal drinking cups and roller towels.
The Emporia Gazette reported six men and two women ill on Oct. 8, and the Sage of Emporia, Editor William Allen White, made coverage a priority. He printed prevention information and daily hospital admissions and dismissals. His editorial compared those who did not stop the disease to those who did not support the war effort.
By Oct. 10, gathering places in Emporia were closed and the next day reports were that 20 people were infected. On Oct. 12, the Emporia Gazette headline said “Influenza on the Wane” with 35 people sick.
A Kansas City ban was lifted Oct. 14, but a Camp Funston medical officer warned about “the responsibility for 400,000 lives.” Another officer, Capt. AA Hobbs, was told that a ban could always be reinstated.
“A dead man cannot accept apologies,” he replied.
The Oct. 17 Kansas City Star used big letters.
“A drastic ban is on,” it said. Theaters, movies, schools and churches were closed. Public gatherings were limited to 20 people, including parties, weddings and funerals. Stores were limited to 25 customers at a time and music or entertainment was forbidden in hotels, bars and restaurants. Streetcars were limited to 20 standing passengers and would be sterilized daily. Elevators would be sterilized once a day and telephone booths twice a day.
October was the peak of the pandemic, with 195,000 Americans dying in the month.
The Wichita Eagle published ministers’ sermons and teachers’ homework assignments.
By Dec. 4, the Kansas City health department estimated it had dropped to 107 cases and 17 deaths a day. On Dec. 22, new cases were down to 53. Wichita reported 188 deaths during January.
A third and final wave hit in the spring of 1919. By the time it was over, 12,000 people in Kansas had died including 2,300 in Kansas City, more than 7 percent of the city population. An estimated one-fourth of Americans were sickened and 675,000 died and the worldwide toll was more than twice the number of military and civilian deaths on both sides of World War I.
The modern pandemic
As of Friday afternoon, 198 people were still sick, including one case in Neosho County, and four people had died from coronavirus in Kansas. Reports listed 381 in the state of Arkansas and 670 in Missouri, including a total of seven in the bordering counties of Jasper, Bates, Newton and McDonald, nearest to Chanute. Oklahoma reported a total of 248 positive cases including 10 on the bordering counties of Washington, Craig, Ottawa and Osage.
The worldwide number of cases is nearly 590,000 including nearly 27,000 who died and 133,000 who recovered.
